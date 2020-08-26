Seeking truth about the virus
In G. Michael Loveall’s lengthy diatribe published in the Readers’ Forum of the Tribune, Saturday, Aug. 22, he begins with lines from the movie “Hoosiers”. After reading his letter, I am fully convinced that “G. Michael” is really the pen name for “Shooter” in that movie (the character, not Dennis Hopper).
In an attempt to score political points, Shooter ... err ... “G. Michael” says, “First Trump failed to warn the American people as early as Christmas, 2019, that there was a real virus threat borne in China.” Yup, you’re right about him not warning about the Wuhan virus by Christmas, because according to both the World Health Organization, and the Centers for Disease Control, the first report of a “new form of pneumonia” wasn’t reported to the pubic until Dec. 31, 2019. Obviously, the disease had existed prior to Dec. 31, but not long before.
I’m sure Shooter won’t believe my telling him this, so here is the URL to the World Health Organization’s website, and exact page referencing the viral outbreak in China — www.who.int/csr/don/05-january-2020-pneumonia-of-unkown-cause-china/en/.
The first United States reported case of this virus wasn’t until Jan. 21, 2020. And as late as Jan. 23, 2020, the WHO was still saying this coronavirus does not yet constitute a public health emergency. Only six days after this, President Trump, on Jan. 29, announces a federal task force to monitor and hopefully control this disease. Then on Jan. 31, 2020, only 11 days after the first case of the virus being discovered in the United States, the President implements a travel ban of foreign nationals who had traveled in China in the previous two weeks, as well as declaring a Public Health Emergency.
Immediately, former Vice President Biden called the move “xenophobic”. Three weeks later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tours the Chinatown section of San Francisco, admonishing the public to join her, implying there was no danger from the virus. At the same time, New York City Mayor DeBlasio was publicly telling people to come to New York City and ride the subways, attend parades, and go to the theater.” Again, implying no danger from the virus.
DeBlasio continued to hammer this message into the month of March. By March 15, the Centers for Disease Control had recommended that citizens of the USA not hold events where more than 50 people would be in attendance. In the next few months, New York City becomes the epicenter of the virus in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci later said under testimony to Congress that the travel ban “saved lives”.
So, Shooter, it appears the only “howling man” in this discussion is you. All of these facts are easily researched — even by you. But that would require you to want to find the truth.
— Jerry Arnold, Terre Haute
Disbelief over roof replacement
When I read the article about the school corporation replacing the roof on the building on Wabash, I could not believe that VCSC is going to fix a roof on a building that no longer belongs to the VCSC and is going to be destroyed by the new owner.
If I had owned a house but sold it, I certainly would not replace the roof after it was sold.
— Chuck Massey, Terre Haute
