This is outrageous. Two women, both married with other children, were denied twice a dilation and curettage, after ultrasounds confirmed a miscarriage. It took two weeks to finally have the procedure, which I and millions of women have had for various reasons throughout our lives.
So for two weeks these women were walking around with a dead fetus inside them, because of the insane overturning of Roe v. Wade. Its proponents care more about a fetus, and a dead one at that, than a living, breathing, fully human woman.
This is what happens when self-proclaimed moralists prevent women of America from freedom of choice, and federal and state protected access to all medical care.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
