Have people of the Wabash Valley lost their minds?
I’ve waited a while before writing my opinion about wearing face masks or getting the vaccine. Have people of the Wabash Valley lost their minds? This isn’t a question of individual rights. This is a decision that must include what is best for all of us, not just a few conspiracy theory nut cases.
I can’t believe there should even be a discussion about wearing protection or getting vaccinated. If you choose death for you and your loved ones so be it. Choosing death for me and my family shouldn’t be allowed. Since when is science a theory and those who think the government is out to control you is correct and logical? Have we lost all perspective on the issue of controlling the pandemic? Why has this become a political issue?
I about cried when I saw the picture on the front page of a woman saying that face coverings didn’t prevent the spread of disease. Has that woman lost her mind? Why do doctors and nurses wear them in the operating room or when someone has an infectious disease? If they don’t work then years of preventing the spread of infections by wearing face masks has been for nothing.
When did we become a nation of people who think they are more knowledgeable than science and brilliant men like Dr. Fauci? Are we really that easily led by propaganda? The only way to overcome COVID-19 is vaccinating every individual, wearing face masks and not gathering in large indoor groups. Wake up people and stop thinking propaganda like what is being peddled on Fox and Facebook is truth. Listen to those who have experience and education. Get vaccinated and wear face masks for the good of all of us.
— Shirley A. Thomas
Brazil
Forgive us for not trusting ‘the experts’
It’s troubling that someone with the credentials of George Bakken PhD would feel bold enough to publicly suggest that patients who refuse to be vaccinated should be sent home to die so that those who are vaccinated are cared for first. Indiana State University must be quite proud of a professor who feels qualified to pass judgement on who lives and who dies.
And of course don’t forget Dr. Bakken’s cheap untruth against Governor DeSantis who isn’t denying children masks, but is only telling them they are not mandatory. In other words, if you like the mask wear it. If you don’t ... don’t. But in Dr. Bakken’s world, common humans cannot be allowed to make those decisions. Only he and the intelligentsia are qualified.
513 days ago when we were told we had just two weeks to slow the spread, Fauci, et. al, decided we needed to lock down longer. Then longer. Then through the summer. Then don’t see your family for Christmas. It took an act of the legislature to strip Governor Holcomb of his power to deny our civil liberties.
After being promised that masks don’t work, we were then told that masks help, then, suddenly, that masks are more effective than a vaccine. Then, two masks are the ideal number. Most recently, Biden’s own advisor, Dr. Michael Osterholm was quoted as saying the cloth and medical masks do next to nothing to stop the virus and an N95 is the only true effective mask.
To this day, the only true randomized, controlled trial with a large number of subjects proved that masks were “not statistically significant.” (If you’re curious, look up Danish Mask Study). One would think that a man of research and science wouldn’t let emotion take over his critical thinking. But this is the state of the echo chamber that is higher education. They are certain they know what’s best for us even better than we do and if we don’t agree with that, then we must be forced.
We were told that the only way to stop the virus was to get vaccinated and the vaccines were 98% effective. Then we were told that the vaccines aren’t as effective as we thought, but get vaccinated anyway. Now we’re told we’ll need a booster.
In a world in which an endless parade of MDs, PhDs, epidemiologists, virologists, etc. have screamed of impending doom, dark winters, death in the streets, etc., you can forgive the average public for not trusting “the experts.” They’ve been wrong at literally every turn.
Dr. Bakken should stick to studying his ducklings and bats and stop playing judge, jury and executioner.
— Eric Brown
Terre Haute
Parents who should know better, don’t
So you’re upset over Governor Pritzker’s latest mask mandate. Go look in the mirror. Grow Up. Become an educated responsible adult and stop spreading “I don’t know what to do anymore” theories; we have enough of that deadly nonsense on Fox.
Parents who should know better, don’t; which is why public health experts are urging local leaders to mandate vaccines and masks.
Since the 1970s all states have required vaccines — this is nothing new. What’s new are people refusing to do the right thing, turning it into a political statement and enjoying the confusion they cause in the process.
— Anita Griffith
Vermilion, Illinois
