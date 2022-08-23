Covid $$$ should help all the people
I am concerned the $20 million in covid relief is being used on things it wasn’t designated for.
The covid rescue money was not intended to be used for the government; it was President Biden’s intention the money was to help the average people, hurting from the covid dishevel; $20 million would go a long way for the food banks, CODA, Big Brothers & Sisters, 14th and Chestnut, Salvation Army, libraries, community centers, YMCA programs, homeless, vets, public transportation, and more. Perhaps organized activities for the kids in the parks, more swimming pools and basketball courts that can be enjoyed by all.
Using millions of dollars for a golf course clubhouse, hotels, parking lots, entryways, and for trails most will never use does not seem to be beneficial to most.
We do all pay taxes and this money was to help ordinary people. Now the local government has the access to the money and in my opinion they are squandering it on pet projects, not what is beneficial for everyone in Vigo County. Maybe they can provide a list of what it is being used for. The Tribune-Star would publish it I’m sure.
It’s time to vote in new people who actually want to help “we the people.” With the state taking away women’s rights, I believe there will be a record turnout vote to oust the Republicans that enacted these restrictions on women. The commissioners and council should think long and hard before not using that money to actually help the people of Vigo County.
— DJ Blann, Terre Haute
What is infecting Republican Party?
What is wrong with the Republican Party? The answer: It has become infected by such cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men and women who have done their very best to “subvert the power of the people.”
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, is not running for re-election to the Senate because of this infection. House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney is under attack from her fellow caucus members because of this infection. Our fellow Americans stormed the halls of the U.S. Capitol because of this infection.
If you want to vote Republican, ask yourself do you really believe (1) the rich are too poor, and the poor are too rich, (2) too many people having health insurance is a bad thing, (3) do you really want to be monitored and controlled about things that go on in your bedroom, (4) and when it comes to between you and your doctor which party is “less intrusive government”? Clearly, it is not the Republican Party.
It is the Republican Party whose policies and votes are responsible for nearly 80% of the national debt. Just remember which party’s president spent $6 trillion in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan? So, which party is the party of “fiscal responsibility”?
Do you want to believe that women don’t deserve equal pay for equal work, and that gays and minorities don’t deserve equal treatment under the law? Do you believe that racism, sexism, homophobia, antisemitism, Islamophobia and xenophobia are perfectly normal and acceptable?
Finally, do you really want to reject science when it comes to pandemics or medical or public health issues despite the fact that you use products like automobiles, electricity and iPhones developed by scientific endeavors, and despite the fact that you run to the doctor for help when you face illness? If you still decide to vote Republican, then you are willingly deceiving yourself.
— Khwaja A. Hasan, Formerly of Terre Haute
American mystery
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, did it really make a sound?
Likewise, if Trump says he declassified top-secret documents and no one knew about it, did it really happen?
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
