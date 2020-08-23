Stop socialism in our country
What in the world has happened to the Democrats as a party?
They use to be a party for the working man, now they support Bernie Sanders and the liberal agendas. We are watching our country being destroyed because they hate it so much. Go live in Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, etc., and see how well they live. They want to live in a Utopia world that will never exist ever.
We have created a snowflake society. We want everything given to us for nothing. The Democrats promise this to get the votes, but that is unattainable, ever. We can’t print that much money. I hope there are more people out there like me who see them for who they are.
We need to respect our flag many have died protecting, protect our borders, keep our military stronger, as it is today, make more in America, keep bringing industries back, keep fighting China from overpowering us as a country, support law enforcement, stop the rioting that’s destroying our Democratic run cities, quit trying to be politically correct all the time.
Don’t run from the police if you didn’t do anything wrong. When did people think to teach kids that is the thing to do?
I hope there are enough people in this country who think America is heading in the wrong direction, and vote to stop the Democrats from destroying our great nation. Think of the world we are going to leave for our grandkids and future generations. What a scary thought.
Vote to stop socialism.
— Janet Wood, Brazil
Sen. Harris strong pick as Biden’s VP
Biden’s choice for VP, Sen. Kamala Harris, is a superb pick bringing a fresher approach by bridging the culture gap while also being tough on crime.
We should pay tribute, however, to the first female Democratic nominee ever for VP, Geraldine Ferraro, on whose shoulders we now stand.
And everyone should be more than angry in this country by the disastrous responses from Trump on every major political, health and economic issue now confronting Americans; and now our basic right-to-vote by Trump deliberately denying the U.S. Postal Service the needed monies to carry out vote-by-mail.
This shows he will do anything to win.
Why should I risk my life in a line waiting to vote, with poll closures and shortened time limits in heavily Democratic areas, when voting by mail is an option and my right?
— Anita L. Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
