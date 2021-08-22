In response to recent letters about climate change by Raymond Broshar (Aug. 16) and Thomas B. Tucker (Aug. 19), we need to be very clear: The teenagers are right. Climate change is upon us, it is an emergency, and the climate models upon which such assessments are based have been remarkably accurate.
The earliest research and modeling in this field was presented by James Hansen and his colleagues in the journal Science in 1981 and The Journal of Geophysical Research in 1988. Their midrange scenario has been quite accurate when measured against subsequent temperature data.
More generally, Zeke Hausfather and colleagues, in a 2019 Geophysical Research Letters article, “Evaluating the Performance of Past Climate Model Projections,” concluded that “climate models published over the past five decades were generally quite accurate in predicting global warming in the years after publication.”
Not only has such research been remarkable for its accuracy on temperature trends and their consequences, it has also linked them scientifically to human activity. Specifically, human-initiated changes in atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations have affected radiative forcing: In the last 150 years, humans have altered the carbon cycle by exploiting carbon that had been sequestered under sea and ground for millions of years. The consequences of that are now apparent to anyone who cares to understand the science.
Mr. Tucker expresses disappointment that a Purdue climate scientist has not engaged him in debate. This should not be a surprise as his opinions are scientifically uninformed and seem to be a manifestation of a complicated web of lies foisted upon the world by people of dubious motivation.
When it comes to climate science, trust the scientists, not uninformed letter writers. When it comes to concerns about climate change, trust the teenagers. Their future depends on this far more than ours.
— Kevin Christ, Terre Haute
