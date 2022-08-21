Trump oblivious to American greatness
Over the past 84 years I have observed many things. One of my earliest memories is of my second-grade teacher weeping as she told us about FDR’s death.
In my dotage, I have stopped watching the news because not a day goes by without Trump’s name being featured regardless of the channel. Instead, I watch “Gunsmoke”, “Golden Girls”, and “MASH” among other golden oldies.
MASH brings me to my point in writing. That era was when America was truly great (again). Those folks hated being there but they did it because their government asked them to. They did it because they were Americans and their older brothers and sisters had won World War II My second-grade teacher Ruth was an American.
What does Trump mean by MAGA? He has no idea what America is about. It’s just a slogan, a ball cap, a T-shirt that convinces people to rally and send him money.
Thinking back, when was he not in the news? It was before Obama, maybe 15 years ago? That’s his shtick, forever being in the news, good or bad. He figured out TV a long time ago.
— Stephen Arney, Marshall, Ill.
Strategy to end our democracy
Congratulations, kudos and thank you to Kerry Tomasi for correctly and precisely laying out a big part of the wealthy/GOP plan to take over America in 2024.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade is just the start of a GOP bought and paid for Supreme Court to systematically strip us of our constitutional rights. They’ll use their power to establish an authoritarian dictatorship and abolish our democracy.
The wealthy and the GOP are responsible for this inflation. They’ve raised prices, caused shortages and manipulated the price of gas, refineries in Texas and Louisiana have been shut down long before Putin started a war. This was all done to turn the public against the Democrats in November. The next election and in 2024 will determine whether we have a democracy, with liberty and justice for all, or a dictatorship, controlled by the wealthy and for the wealthy.
Wake up, people, before it’s too late.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
