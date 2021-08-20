Climate change info is readily available
Recently, the Terre Haute City Council voted 7-1 to acknowledge the threat of climate change and create a plan to combat greenhouse gases.
The lone holdout was Council President Earl Elliott, who stated that he has “absolutely no idea what is going on with climate change” because it is “outside his area of expertise.”
Mr. Elliott, here’s a tip: When my bathroom floods, I call a plumber for advice. If I need financial help, I call an expert (CPA) like you.
It took me 30 seconds to Google “Is climate change settled science?” and find NASA’s official statement that “Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree” that climate change is real and is almost certainly caused by human behavior. That’s almost 100% of climate experts reaching consensus on this issue.
On the day I’m writing this, the United Nations released a report calling climate change “unequivocal” and “unprecedented.”
The fact is that the issue of climate change is not at all “controversial” from a scientific perspective, as Mr. Elliott claims. It’s only from a political standpoint that it becomes uncomfortable for some to speak the truth.
Kudos to the students from EARTHlings and the rest of the City Council for supporting the science.
— Margaret Hurdlik
Terre Haute
Trump must be held accountable
Just released: Trump told DOJ, “Just say the election was corrupt, and I and the [Republican] congressmen will do the rest.” This was told to acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. This shows that the Big Lie was a major, major big lie, and was aided by the Republicans to try to overturn the free and fair election. He should have been convicted by the Senate.
He must be held accountable now. At least the DOJ did not go along with Trump’s vile request. Trump must be criminally prosecuted. His taxes are likely to be released soon, and investigated. And Republican accomplices be prosecuted.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
Consider data, not propaganda
Those who oppose Vigo County School Corp. mask requirements would do well to recall that public health measures are enshrined in our educational system. Students (including remote learners) must have vaccines for contagious diseases including hepatitis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, chickenpox, measles, mumps, meningococcal seral group, and rubella. Our schools also send home students who are ill or harbor external parasites. That’s a lot of public health oversight, yet no concerned citizens have taken to the streets deeming it an infringement on their freedom. Presumably they comprehend that individual privilege ends where endangering others begins.
Regarding face coverings, the VCSC already enforces a 12-point dress code regulating which portions of student skin must be fabric-covered at school, including restrictions on hemlines, necklines, waistbands, slit skirts, leggings, headgear, exposed thighs, bare backs and midriffs, and even torn jeans. Oddly, freedom-defending parents never rallied to express moral outrage about the schools dictating what their children can and can’t wear. One might conclude that the anti-mask furor isn’t about personal freedom at all, but rather an expression of denial surrounding the illness afflicting our community.
It’s unclear why any rational person would desire an inalienable right to exacerbate transmission of a communicable disease, or why citizens who would courageously take a bullet to protect their children and country won’t take a needle for the same purpose, yet it is apparent that many good people have fallen prey to bad information even though the evidence has become undeniable: masks and vaccines dramatically reduce the spread of illness and death from COVID-19. Maybe those who indulge in complex conspiracy theories find this fact too simple to believe; perhaps some eschew the burdens of personal responsibility and civic duty required to put the pandemic behind us.
Public health measures have been patriotic ever since George Washington required Revolutionary War troops to receive a smallpox inoculation. Those who know better must continue to do better by supporting common sense precautions and setting a caring example for our neighbors even as we protect our families from their disregard. The misinformation pandemic will continue to spread along with the virus until we all base our responses on data rather than propaganda.
— Betsy Anderson
Terre Haute
Complete lack of responsibility
Millions of adult Americans still refuse the Covid vaccines because they don’t trust the government. Who the hell does? Their free enterprising individualism, however, risks probable individual infectiousness for themselves, their children and your children. These so called “conservatives” completely lack the traditional and collective American sense of responsibility.
Then they say they’ll keep refusing the vaccines until the FDA (the federal government’s agency) “officially approves them.” Such circular denial of reason requires a new mental health category.
I recommend Libertarian Lunacy.
— Thomas G. Morgan
Montezuma
