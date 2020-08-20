Living in a community with individual rights
Why is it that we tend to think of the Bill of Rights as pertaining to us alone? Why is it so difficult to accept the fact that we cannot live alone, that we need each other, and survival would be virtually impossible without relationship? These days of the COVID-19 virus and racial unrest in our streets have made me think of how little we respect the fact that we cannot survive without each other.
I personally like fried chicken. Every week or so, I go to the deli and purchase a box of fried chicken. I like fried chicken hot and I like it cold. I like it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and sometimes in the middle of the night. I just like fried chicken. However, without a community of unknown people in my life, I would never be able to enjoy fried chicken. I can do many things, but cooking is not among my talents. I have never raised chickens, butchered chickens, deboned chickens, fried chicken, or anything else for that matter. Hence, without that farmer who raised chickens, the butcher who prepared the chickens, the store who sold the chicken and the deli who fried the chicken, I would never be able to eat fried chicken. I need a community of people around me so that I may enjoy a tasty piece of fried chicken. Is that so hard to understand?
Why is it so difficult or threatening to do something for the community I interact with that will benefit them in quiet non-assuming ways. Wearing masks during this time of the pandemic seems like such a small thing to do to show respect for the people in my community. I may not like wearing a mask, but I do it for the greater good and I appreciate it when others respect me enough to wear their masks.
And then there is “taking the knee.” Regardless of whether I support the action or not, in my community I want the individuals to have the right to make a peaceful statement, assemble without threat or fear of reprisal and know that their voices and votes count toward building a better and richer community.
I want to live in a community of people where we recognize our inter-dependence, respect our individuality, and heal each other’s pain. Is it so hard to accept the fact that we are no longer rugged individualists but people of community, supporting one another in an authentic, healthy environment where free choice can be expressed without reservation or fear.
Thank you to those help me enjoy fried chicken each week. Thank you to those who care enough about me to wear their masks. Thank you to those who remind me, as Robert Frost writes, that we have “miles to go before we sleep, and miles to go before we sleep.”
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
Don’t deprive yourself of vote
Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945), a Democrat, served as President of the United States from 1933 to 1945. Among his many famous quotes is one he delivered in a radio address to the nation on Oct. 5, 1944, that still resonates 76 years later, in 2020:
“Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”
If you choose not to vote on or before Nov. 3, 2020, then you have absolutely no right whatsoever to complain about the outcome of the election.
It is your choice.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
