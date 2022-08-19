Appreciation for support of facility
My name is Shikha Bhattacharyya and I would like to show my gratitude to the citizens of Wabash Valley and organizations such as the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. They have helped us create Indiana’s first and only zero-waste store and a precious plastics upcycling center.
This goal of trying to develop a cleaner, greener, and healthier Wabash Valley would not have been possible without the trust and support from Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Our latest grant from the foundation helped us buy a desktop, create a point of sale system, get new flooring at the new building, and several other renovations.
I would also like to invite all interested people to visit this unique facility that attracts visitors and students from faraway places trying to copy this model to create such organizations in their own towns or universities. Here are some dates that the plastic up-cycling room will be open and available for training.
Saturday, August 20th, 1–5 p.m.
Saturday, August 27th, 1–5 p.m.
Saturday, September 3rd, 1–5 p.m.
Saturday, September 24th, 1–5 p.m.
Saturday, October 1st, 1–5 p.m.
Saturday, November 12th, 1–5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec, 3rd, 1–5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10th, 1–5 p.m.
— Shikha Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, reTHink, Inc
Refrain from doctoring theology
This is directed to letter writer Dr. James Stephens:
As a theologian, I could respond to your letter in the Aug. 6–7, 2022, weekend edition of the Tribune-Star and address some of the errors, mistranslations, and false assumptions concerning what the Bible does — and does not — say about abortion.
However, I think it would be more fruitful to suggest that if I don’t practice medicine from the pulpit, you’ll refrain from pontificating about theology from the doctor’s office.
— Christopher Gadberry, Sullivan
The Tribune-Star
