Unvaccinated must be held accountable
Thank you for Mark Bennett’s article on polio. I well remember the terror that struck when the older brother of my 1st grade girlfriend/playmate/partner-in-crime was diagnosed with polio — fortunately the least serious of the three subtypes. Kathy and I escaped infection. Others were not so lucky. Almost completely paralyzed, Brad came to my high school lashed to a wheelchair like a sack of potatoes, his head hung in a sling.
I also remember shivering in a biting North Dakota wind on the day in 1955 when the Salk vaccine arrived in Fargo. I was far back in a line of happy people wrapped around the hospital where it was being administered.
Thus, I cannot fathom the reluctance of anyone to get the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines that have proven safe and incredibly effective in well over 100 million recipients. Less still can I understand how Florida Gov. DeSantis can get away with denying effective public health measures to Florida children when pediatric ICU facilities are saturated and children are dying. Any politician that behaved similarly with polio would have been strung up by his heels.
It might be OK to go unvaccinated if no one else is affected. However, their miserable carcass may well wind up cluttering a hospital bed needed by a vaccinated patient with another life-threatening condition such as cancer. Because cancer is not as immediately lethal as Covid, their treatment is declared “elective” and delayed. Often this makes effective treatment more difficult or impossible. And, when the hospital is full and no staff available, even a heart attack will go untreated.
Case in point: in 2012, a Harvard PhD candidate came to ISU to use my expertise and lab in her research project. (ISU wanted to tout the idea that ISU had something Harvard didn’t, so she was featured in the Trib-Star.) We remain in contact, even though she’s now a mighty Yale professor. She recently said that, during the first 2020 round of Covid-19, her father was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Now, it’s easily cured if caught early. But the hospitals were full and medical staff exhausted, so his treatment was “elective” and much delayed. Naturally the cancer spread, and what was once an easy cure is now in doubt.
Back then, with no vaccine, this triage was understandable. Now, with safe and effective vaccines free and available to all, it is not. Hospitals need to modify their triage rules accordingly. If a vaccine-eligible but unvaccinated person shows up in the ER with Covid, they go to the back of the line. If their admission will deny a vaccinated individual “elective” but frequently life-saving diagnosis or treatment, they should be sent home with instructions to take two aspirin and call the undertaker in the morning. They made their choice.
All the above is from my direct personal experience and people I know well. You can’t blow it off as “fake news.”
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
