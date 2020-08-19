‘Promised Land’ still far in distance
Our current racial tension reminds me of a man standing on the ledge of a tall bridge contemplating a fateful jump into the river below when a passerby runs up to stop him. “Wait!” shouts the passerby, “Don’t jump. Let’s talk.” The two men walk earnestly discussing the world condition and reasons for hope. When they return to the bridge an hour later, they both jump.
A dark joke perhaps, but a friend, referring to Martin Luther King’s “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it tends toward justice” quote said he no longer agrees with that statement. Coming from my usually more optimistic friend, his remark surprised me.
We had been talking about the “rule of law” debate, and general hostility between almost any two dissenting sides in society. Today it seems that nobody can accept even slight tweaking of their opinion let alone another perspective.
Then I remembered that since Martin Luther King’s death, America elected a black man president — twice; our current Congress is the most racially and diverse in history; and that despite the contentious 2016 Presidential election, America finally acknowledged that a woman deserved at least a shot at being president, Electoral College notwithstanding.
My friend’s pessimism is well-founded, but it sounds like someone is still looking for King’s “Promised Land”. We’re just not there yet.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Illinois
Urgent problem needs solution
As talks between the White House and Congress stall, Americans are still grappling with the crippling impact of the pandemic. To move our country forward, we need to bring Americans together to help communities respond to and recover from COVID-19. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has a plan to do just that through the CORPS Act, which would expand and strengthen AmeriCorps to provide critically needed services and give Americans purpose-driven work, a living stipend, and help to pay for college.
Since the outbreak, AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members throughout Indiana have been expanding food pantry capacity, tutoring students, and helping patients receive proper health care and access to social services. But we need more boots on the ground. Congress should include the funding and provisions from the CORPS Act in the coronavirus aid and economic stimulus package. It’s a bipartisan solution to an urgent problem.
— Mark Eutsler, Chair, Serve Indiana Commission
