There has been a lot of talk nationally and locally about the attempt to overthrow our government and our newly and fairly elected president on Jan. 6. Some called it insurrection, some called it sedition, and some try to dismiss the entire thing, by explaining it as a disorderly “tour” of our nation’s capital. History will record it as an attempt to take over America, using deadly force.
For years Trump embraced, cultivated white supremacists groups like The Proud Boys, Gatekeepers and QANON, and when he lost the election, he welcomed them with open arms. He even told the Proud Boys to “standby” on national TV. The rioters were not a loose bunch of thugs, they were organized, and had floor plans in their possession.
When there was a vote to select a committee to investigate the blatant attempt to take over America, the GOOP (Greedy Oppressive, Obstructionist Party) voted no. For four years and thousands of taxpayer money being spent, McCarthy and his thugs “investigated” Hillary Clinton. McCarthy boasted on TV that it was purely for political gain. But the vote was no on investigating the attempted siege of our Capitol.
I recall that when George Bush was selected in the “Hanging Chad” scam, nobody rioted, or killed anyone.
One reason that all of this has happened has gone “under the radar.” That reason is because there was support for it to happen, and I don’t mean just out of Washington. I mean from the Republican base, the voters. Two people from here in Indiana have already pleaded guilty for taking part in it.
You see people in the T-S opinion section defending it, and the rest use their email to blame the Democrats for everything negative in this country. Thankfully they’re not attacking me, I’m not a Democrat.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
I would like to ask the Democrats what is your favorite thing that President Biden has implemented?
Could it be, the skyrocketing crime rate due to defunding the police? Could it be the invasion of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants coming into our country from all over the world? Could it be the skyrocketing price of gasoline, food, clothing, lumber and everything else that we buy?
Could it be the skyrocketing deficit that can never be paid off? Could it be the slow disappearance of free speech and the freedoms that we cherish? The inaccurate and dangerous curriculum being taught in our schools? Could it be the other countries perception of our current government?
I know it will be difficult to choose, but surely there must be one that is your favorite. I will be waiting for your answer.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
