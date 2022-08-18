Will Center help made a difference
“Yesterday is experience, tomorrow is hope, and today is simply getting from one day to another the best we can,” wrote Betty Canary.
And, she wrote it just right. My mid-90s have brought me many ups and downs, but when I awoke one morning and could not read the Tribune-Star, it was the worst “down” yet.
I started reading the newspaper as a child — the comics in the Chicago Tribune — progressing through many newspapers as we moved around, and then the Tribune-Star for more than 50 years. It was my way to start the morning in the community in which I lived.
Alas, age-related macular degeneration changed my life. Fortunately after a few weeks, I was introduced to the Will Center, an agency empowering individuals with disabilities in west-central Indiana.
What blessings were Danny Wayne Beemer and Eve Fears to me. With a CCTV desktop magnifier, I am back to “normal” with my morning routine.
Aiding those with low vision is but one of the many services of the Will Center.
Check them out. They made all the difference in the world to me, and maybe they can help you, too.
— Dorothy W. Jerse, Terre Haute
