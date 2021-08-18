City climate change action misinformed
In a front page article of your August 6th edition, you reported on a decision by the Terre Haute City Council to pass a resolution acknowledging climate change and agreeing to formulate a plan to reduce greenhouse gasses. The resolution agrees to treat climate change as an emergency, appoint a Sustainability Commission and Coordinator, form a climate action plan and partner with a long list of other organizations.
All this is the result of a visit by a group of teen-agers who have been led to believe that we have a climate emergency on our hands.
The article quotes one of the group as sighting the Purdue Climate Change Research Center as a main source of the information that led to this conclusion.
The information sighted is undoubtedly contained in a report the Purdue Center issued that assesses the impact that climate change will have on Indiana. The key finding of that report shows how greatly flawed is the whole assessment. It states: “Temperatures are projected to rise about 5 to 6 degrees F by mid-century.” This is not only the “finding” of the report, it is the basis for the detailed calculations and projections made in the assessment and it is in error by a factor of more than five. Such a gross error not only makes the assessment worthless but any use of the projected impacts stated in the report for planning purposes would be damaging.
In 2018 and early 2019 I exchanged views regarding the assessment report with Dr. Jeff Dukes, the Director of the Center, in a series of Letters to the Editor published in your paper. I noted that satellite measurements of the earth’s temperature for the last 40 years have shown a temperature increase trend of 0.25 degrees F per decade and that even the most extreme Climate Models, which have been shown to be very flawed in their prediction of future temperatures, have a trend of only 0.45 degrees F. These trends would result in projection of temperature rises of 0.75 and 1.35 degrees F as compared to Purdue’s 5 to 6 degrees F. I challenged Dr. Dukes three times to address this point. The last sentence of my last letter said, “How about answering my question, are your reports based on grossly incorrect temperature projections?” I still await his answer.
Only one member of the council, Earl Elliot, the President, opposed the resolution. He admitted what is certainly true of the other members, that, “I have no idea what is going on with climate change.” I would wager that Elliot is probably better informed on this subject than most of the others.
The other six members voted to create another bureaucratic mess and unnecessarily cause city employees to spend countless hours generating useless paperwork just to appease the sensitivities of a group of misinformed teenagers. I would further wager that neither the six members or the teenagers can describe the emergency we face.
The city deserves better than this from its council.
— Thomas B. Tucker, Terre Haute
