Gut punches to Postal Service
I have always had a fondness for the Postal Service. I remember those magnificent granite and marble lobbies where I’d tag along with my grandfather on his morning routine. There was usually a blind or handicapped vendor at a newsstand kiosk where I could work Grandpa for a Tootsie Pop. I remember 2-cent postcards and mailmen pushing their carts through neighborhoods. There was even morning and afternoon delivery. Stamp collecting as a youngster was my gateway to a study of history and geography.
Since its Ben Franklin beginning in 1775, with Monday through Saturday delivery since 1863, the Postal Service has served us well. I am not alone in my regard. Poll after poll, year after year, the most highly regarded of all federal agencies has been the USPS.
Sadly this grand institution is suffering. Thanks to a Congress of bipartisan clowns, in 2006 it was saddled with the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act which required paying post retirement health costs 75 years into the future. No other agency or corporation bears such an unreasonable burden. This was the gut punch that brought the USPS to its knees.
The coup de grace is Trump’s appointment of Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General. A fundraiser and ally of Trump with millions invested in interests conflicting with the USPS, his “cost-cutting and efficiency” measures are designed to erode our confidence in the Postal Service, to make sure mail-in voting will not succeed.
So goes another federal agency serving THE person before the people. Lest I be mistaken as a Trump hater who can never summon a single nice word to say about the man, I would like to commend my president for having the world’s most amazing tailor. It is no small feat to pack 280 pounds of baloney into a casing and make it appear 235. Nicely done, Mr. President. May I suggest you wear that suit while golfing.
— Ed Pabst, Terre Haute
Action needed on voting options
Indiana is at the forefront of a surge in weekly new coronavirus cases, even higher now than at the height of the governor’s stay-at-home order in the spring. Just this week the owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that fans will be banned from the stands when the race takes place later this month due to increasing COVID-19 transmission rates. As schools begin to reopen, “confirmed COVID-19 cases among Indiana students and teachers force districts to adjust reopening plans,” reported WFYI. Clearly our state has a long way to go before getting back to normal.
We have an important election coming up in November, one in which every eligible voter should have equal opportunity to participate. Instead of making it easier for all voters to cast ballots, the state has taken the position that “normal” voting practices will be used for early in-person voting and on Election Day itself. And if you want to vote by mail, you have to fit into one of 13 narrow categories.
If you are under the age of 65, are not disabled, and will not be out of the county where you are registered to vote, you are not qualified to vote by mail. If you fear poor air circulation at polling sites, lack of enforcement for mask-wearing and social distancing, and long lines with plenty of opportunities for the virus to spread, it is not enough. The governor has been clear — fear of contracting COVID-19, no matter how rational that fear, is no excuse for voting by mail.
Why is the state forcing voters to choose between this fundamental right and our health and safety? At a news conference last week former Republican Lt. Gov. John Mutz asserted that our state leaders are digging in their heels on no-excuse absentee voting for political reasons. This is shameful.
Even more shameful was the comment made by Indiana Election Commission Chair Paul Okeson, as quoted in the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette on Sunday, Aug. 2: “Hey, you have to make a choice in life.” As the Gazette put it, “thousands of Hoosiers who voted by mail in June will [now] have to weigh the risk to their health versus their right to vote.” This appalling disregard for the safety of Hoosier voters rests squarely on the shoulders of the Indiana Election Commission, and particularly on Okeson. This cavalier attitude to voters’ lives and their health is disturbing.
Voters should not have to choose between voting in person or not voting at all. They should have the choice between voting in person or voting by mail.
Indiana voters deserve better from the Chairman of our own election commission. Indiana voters want the same opportunity to vote by no-excuse absentee ballot as voters in 43 other states. Indiana voters need action now from our state leaders.
— Julia Vaughn, Common Cause of Indiana
— Barbara Tully, Indiana Vote By Mail
— Chrystal Ratcliff, Greater Indianapolis NAACP
— Linda Hanson and Barbara Schilling, League of Women Voters of Indiana
— Arielle Brandy, Vote Safe Indiana
— Rima Shahid, Women4Change Indiana
School leaders deserve credit
People do an injustice to our school administrators when they suggest that mask mandates are unenforceable at school.
After all, they’ve managed somehow to enforce for decades rules regarding the classroom distractions that female students’ bare shoulders and kneecaps present.
Let’s give our school administrators some credit.
— Joshua Seprodi, Terre Haute
The blame game
Lately, we have been hearing about police officers using their weapons unnecessarily. This is not good. Why is it that when a cop does this, he takes the blame?
When a civilian does it, the gun gets the wrap?
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.