Downtown loses more of its historical fabric
I was shocked and saddened when I opened last Thursday’s Tribune-Star, which reported that the Chanticleer Building in downtown Terre Haute was to be imminently razed.
But, perhaps this was nothing surprising in a city that seems to care very little about its architectural heritage. While many cities have recognized the value of preserving their historic downtown to maintain architectural variety and encourage tourism, Terre Haute continues to see notable buildings razed at the whims of their owners. This is just the latest in a series of demolitions that have resulted in beautiful structures leveled, often making way for hulking, unattractive mega developments, or even worse (and in this case) leaving vacant lots. Since I was born here 16 years ago, I have been witness to much of this destruction. I do not wish to present Terre Haute as an architectural wasteland; after all, the city boasts historic icons like the Indiana Theater, the Hulman Building, and the Courthouse.
But it is not enough to simply save the landmarks which are few and far between. To have a vibrant and cohesive downtown, we must also save small buildings like the Chanticleer, which are still gems that lend variety and a historical feel to city streets. In addition, they provide existing commercial space. We all desire a grand revitalization of our downtown, but to make that a reality we must maintain its commercial stock, not tear it down.
Recently, my family and I traveled to Stevens Point, Wisconsin, which has a vibrant downtown area. We were impressed by the lengths the city had gone to preserve its unique and historic main street storefronts, including incorporating historic facades into their new library in a seamless blend of old and new. I wish that this preservation-centered mindset was more commonplace among Terre Haute leaders and developers.
Surprisingly, Thompson Thrift sees “no viable use” for the Chanticleer Building despite the fact that its location and manageable size would have made it a great candidate for renovation as a commercial strip that could have attracted businesses and jobs into the heart of downtown. Some visionary developers have already revived a few neglected and deteriorating buildings for this purpose. (A shout out to Bishop Real Estate for their recent work with the Old City Market.) Thompson Thrift seems to think that neglect and deterioration necessitate demolition, despite much evidence to the contrary, including right across the street in the restored Deming Hotel. Perhaps the $100,000 spent on demolition could have been used for repairs?
Unfortunately, Thompson Thrift’s decision will result in the Chanticleer Building and its intricate terra-cotta facade reduced to a vacant lot. Anything rising in its place will not have the same historical and architectural value. I hope that property owners downtown will one day recognize that a historic building is intrinsically worth many times its monetary value and can still be a reliable investment. But until that day comes, Terre Haute will continue to see its historical fabric slowly disappear.
— Nathan Hawkins, Terre Haute
Questions remain about elections
You are correct in that the 1960 election would not have changed if Illinois had gone for Nixon. I was remiss in not going into more detail, the Texas election results, home state of JFK’s VP running mate LBJ, were also in question. With its 24 electoral votes, Illinois’ 27 would have made the difference.
My main idea was to convey the power of these one-party cities/states then and now. You mentioned Gore vigorously challenged the 2000 election results. The Florida Supreme Court took on the voting case and after deciding, it was kicked up to the Bush vs. Gore Supreme Court challenge, which was fast-tracked, heard and decided. Gore got his day in court, not so much Trump.
The 2020 election is done and gone. Was everything on the up and up? If millions of voters still have doubts shouldn’t everything be done to allay those doubts? Should ballots be mailed to everyone on the voting rolls which are not kept up, should voting be allowed for weeks or months, should we have drive-up voting, drop-box voting, ballot harvesting, voting without photo ID, should the Constitution which gives state legislators the power of make election laws be ignored, do we need closer verification by the media and parties during vote counts? Is one party saying their voters aren’t smart enough to get a photo ID when they have 2, 4 and 6 years between elections?
It is in every American’s interest to have faith in our voting system and it seems seems that some elements inside and outside of our country are only too happy with the discord and turmoil and are using the freedoms of America to destroy it.
Writers note: It’s up to the reader to use their best judgement-and common sense when making assumptions about veracity of claims of persons who do rebuttals and opinion columns. For the most part, readers should view these item skeptically.
— Tom Egan, Paris, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.