Trump must be held accountable
During her tenure as Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton sent or received personal emails that contained classified information or at least information retroactively deemed classified. The information was not top-secret, certainly not top-secret sensitive-compartmented-information (SCI). Nonetheless, she was guilty of negligence. The FBI’s (Comey’s) last-minute investigation into her negligence likely cost Clinton the presidency.
Hey, negligence should be disqualifying.
This brings us to Donald Trump. In January of 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) “requested” documents improperly taken from the White House. Trump returned 15 boxes of documents. The boxes contained some classified information and some torn-up documents. Keeping classified information and destroying public records are no-nos. Nevertheless, no immediate repercussions were forthcoming. Free pass for a former president?
However, in spring, FBI agents interviewed Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago about missing presidential records. The agents later served a grand jury subpoena for sensitive national security documents still on the premises. The subpoenaed documents were removed. One of Trump’s lawyers reportedly signed a letter asserting no more classified information remained at Mar-a-Lago.
On Aug. 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, reportedly triggered partly by insider information that Trump was still concealing classified information. The search uncovered top-secret and top-secret SCI documents, some possibly dealing with nuclear capabilities.
Trump claims he magically declassified all those documents without leaving any paper trail. His claim is ludicrous even if it didn’t involve top-secret SCI documents. His possible motive for taking the documents and denying he had them is just chilling.
Trump’s exposure of top-secret SCI documents is beyond negligence. Way beyond negligence.
If we care about national security, there have to be serious repercussions.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Another backward step for Indiana
I want to be proud of my home state, but right now, I can’t be.
At 3:45 pm on Aug. 5, the Indiana House of Representatives voted to pass SB 1, telling people who can get pregnant that they do not have control over their own bodies. The bill then went back to the Senate and reached Governor Holcomb’s desk, where he signed it. This move sends a loud and clear message to all Hoosiers who can get pregnant: “We know better than you do.”
I was born and raised in Indiana. I have spent 18 years here, and I am heartbroken to see Indiana take yet another step backward in protecting our civil liberties.
Before SB 1, it was HB 1041 (the trans sports ban), and before that, it was RFRA (Religious Freedom Restoration Act). Seeing Indiana tell people who can get pregnant that they have no choice, that they must be forced to remain pregnant, saddens me so much as a member of Gen Z. This extreme government overreach in Hoosiers’ personal lives is too much, and it is clear that the Republican super majorities will not stop here.
Indiana is the only home I’ve ever known, and I want to be proud of the fact that I am a Hoosier — but in this moment, I simply cannot be.
— Reece Axel-Adams, Anderson
Incident could have ended differently
Two men went into Walmart East and caused a panic. They had some sort of pellet guns tucked in their pants. The Walmart employees were telling people to leave. Word spread around that end of town. The police were called. I understand that about 7 police in cars came.
The men were stopped. They claimed that they were making a movie. Supposedly, the police called the prosecutor and were told that there were no laws broken and everybody went home.
This story could have ended up much differently, with so many people carrying with no permit and no firearm instruction required. Remember the citizen who stopped a killer who had killed three people in Greenwood recently? Especially since those pellet pistols look like real guns.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
