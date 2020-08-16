Another view of Floyd’s death
Although not covered by many, the release of George Floyd’s autopsy and the leaked cop camera video bring up questions that should be examined.
First issue includes the autopsy that shows a possible lethal dose of fentanyl (11ng./ml.) and other drugs in his blood. This is backed up by Mr. Floyd’s actions and words recorded on a leaked cop cam. The video shows Floyd acting strange (hanging on to the steering wheel) and repeating words like, “Don’t kill me man. Don’t kill me dog.” The end of the eight-minute video has him being put into a police vehicle saying, “I can’t breathe.”
This issue has to do with exculpatory evidence. The cop cam video should have been released much sooner than it will be. It is against lawyer ethics to withhold exculpatory evidence when asked for. Ted Stevens’ lawyer asked if there was exculpatory evidence and Andrew Weissmann withheld it. It was released on appeal after Ted lost his U.S. Senate seat giving the majority to the Democrats. (Obamacare followed.) Ted tried to get a law but was killed in a plane crash. Not only does that law need to be passed, but information needs to be released to the public to lessen ignorant protests and riots.
The second issue is one of my pet peeves. These officers in Minnesota should not have been charged with any crimes. The U.S. Bill of Rights calls for no excessive bail. (Amendment 8.) But because the U.S. Supreme Court has been weak on rights, they only use the 14th Amendment to force states to give rights by picking and choosing. All rights limiting the federal government should also apply to states.
This is a great weakness and should be discussed rather than money-changer false issues.
— Ed Gluck, Terre Haute
Why are cases so low in China?
Reported virus cases in the USA now surpass 5 million. Yet, China’s case number is 84,000, which suspiciously has remained at this number for months.
As the pathogen was unleashed there, why their low positivity rate? Obviously, there’s a liar in the hen house should this 84k be a deflated statistic.
Or, if the number is true, is it beyond the Chinese to have released such a viral scourge upon the planet, especially upon the United States to weaken America, China’s foremost nemesis internationally in that nation’s Communist Party’s quest to rule the world?
But of course this left-wing American mainstream media, and their Washington Marxist Democrat buddies, refuse to hear of such a possibility.
But what if such is true?
— Earl Beal, Tere Haute
TH intersection needs stop light
In this writer’s humble opinion, traffic-signal lights are needed at the increasingly busy intersection of South 25th Street and East Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute. Currently it is a four-way-stop intersection.
On the morning of July 31, 2020, at 11:15, traffic was backed up on South 25th in the southbound lane from Shields Avenue to the 4-way-stop at Margaret Avenue. Certain times of the day are busier at the intersection. It’s my understanding that the intersection is already wired to accommodate traffic-signal lights.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
