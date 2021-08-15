More to know on climate change
As I read the article on Aug. 6 about Terre Haute City Council “acknowledges climate change” it made me think about the truth in the headline.
The earth has been revolving around the sun for about 4 billion years which is 8,000 times longer than sentient people have been around. During the time that people have been living we have gone through periods of extreme cold, floods, disease and pestilence. If there is one thing I can assure the earnest young students (EARTHlings) that this world will see a whole lot of climate change in the next billion years or so.
I find it astounding that they have the hubris to believe that they have the skills and knowledge to alter the climate today. For many millions of years the earth had a carbon dioxide level that was a 100 times higher than current levels. That is the reason we have almost unlimited oil and coal from the decomposition of all the greenery that covered the earth, yet some people truly believe that all this resource will ruin their lives in 20 years or so. There is even a member of Congress that is emphatic that the earth will no longer sustain life in 11 years. She said 12 but the first year has passed. I remember a former vice president (1993 to 2001) that gave us 20 years to exist if we didn’t change our ways. It seems he has made a fortune from his erroneous prediction. I am sure these earnest students will have to go read history as they were not born yet.
As to the City Council activity the only truthful one is Earl Elliot as he acknowledges he has no expertise in the matter. I believe in recycling as I have been paying Republic Services about $75 a year for the last 25 years for my recycling service. However I have been advised that the vast majority if not all the material is going straight to the landfill as there is no market except aluminum. I would point out that the Parks Department does not and has not ever recycled any of the aluminum that is disposed of at the golf courses. I wonder if all this nice talk is involved in spending other people’s money. If the city proposed spending money only from the citizens of Terre Haute, my guess is the council might view this in a different light.
In conclusion, I want to stress that I am not opposed to taking care of the environment as I garden and give the excess fruit to charity and friends. I am opposed to spending taxpayer money on frivolous projects just because we can do so. One has to lose some liberty via taxes to support these grand plans. It would be so much better if the council would devote time to really educate these earnest young people on the facts of climate change.
I would suggest reading the article from Bjorn Lomborg (a renown environmental scientist) that appeared in the Wall Street Journal on the same date as Mr. Greninger’s article was published. Mr. Lomborg’s headline was “Climate Change Doesn’t Cause All Disasters”. I am sure the Vigo County school libraries have access to that newspaper.
— Raymond Broshar, Terre Haute
