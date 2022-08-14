Bible guides us toward solutions
On a recent Sunday, I woke up to the Lutheran Hour playing on my radio alarm. This was a playback from 1967 with Dr. Oswald Hoffmann, guest speaker. His rich voice brought me to life immediately.
The title of his sermon in 1967 was “These Are Not Our Kind of People.” Dr. Hoffmann started by talking about how the world is shrinking. Businessmen can set out at the beginning of the week on a round-the-world trip, make a few stopovers, have a few meetings, and be back home before the end of the week. He mentioned in two to three years they could make the same trip in two to three days. He had no idea in a mere 45 more years they could, with the help of the internet, conduct these same meetings without leaving their office in one day.
Quoting Dr. Hoffmann, “Once upon a time, it took days for a news report to reach people in other parts of the world. Today all of us know what is happening only minutes after it has happened, in any part of the world. Tomorrow we shall sit in our homes and watch things happening only a split second after the event has occurred.” A man of vision for sure.
Dr. Hoffmann mentioned climate change and the shrinking food supply. Remember, this was 45 years ago. The most important thing he brought up in his sermon was the phrase, “These are not our kind of people.” The phrase that in one form or another has created misunderstanding, strife and conflict on the grandest scale the world has ever known, between nation and nation, community and community plus neighbor and neighbor.
I can remember my parents and grandparents using that or a very similar phrase as I was growing up. Sometimes referring to people better off than us, often people of another nationality or race. Most often about people living on the other side of the tracks, even though we were living on the other side of the tracks ourselves when I was born.
In fact, after the Depression most people lived on the other side of the tracks for several years.
Unfortunately, today that difference in people also comes with a hatred of people different from us. Even worse, that hatred goes both ways. It’s only human nature to hate people who hate you. In this situation, the human race can’t survive, let alone grow. I’m not asking everyone to believe in the same God I believe in, but simply take a lesson from my Bible. Treat others as you would like them to treat you, Matthew 7:12.
This might not cure all our problems, but it would be a good start.
—Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Appreciation to medical staff
Thank you to the amazing and wonderful staff at Union Hospital.
Doctor Namburi and his great staff, all very helpful and compassionate staff in the operating room on Thursday Aug. 11. You all make an amazing difference in so many many lives each and every day. There must be a special place in heaven for all of you. You are so excellent and compassionate in your work. If you have all been so very kind to us then you have helped thousands through very trying times.
I admire all of you.Thank you so much.
— Marsha and Tim Long, Carbon
