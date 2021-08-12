Commissioners punt the chance to protect county
The Vigo County Board of Commissioners decided not to mandate masks in county government facilities (Tribune-Star, Aug. 9). From a health perspective, their decision is troubling. Even more disturbing, their justification is incoherent … clownish.
In their justification, the Commissioners state, “… citizens have been provided with information regarding how to protect themselves from COVID-19 and are fully capable of making their own decisions.” The Commissioners then state that CDC guidelines on masking reflect circumstances in places other than Vigo County. In other words, ignore the best information available while making your “informed” decision. It is unclear on what basis the Commissioners decided CDC guidelines do not apply here. Delta is here. COVID cases are rising here. Vaccinations lag here.
The Commissioners further state, “Each individual should decide whether a mask provides them with the protection that they desire.” True … but an individual does not get to decide that it is OK to pass a deadly virus to others. We are not talking about masking in one’s home or car. We are talking about masking in government facilities. Facilities that everyone has to access at one time or another.
Punting their leadership role, the Commissioners are going with, “It is your right to endanger your neighbors using whatever information or misinformation fits your narrative.”
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Reasons behind distrust of media
It is easy to get someone to believe a lie. It’s almost impossible to make someone believe they’ve been lied to.
A very wise man by the name of Soloman wrote, one man’s testimony sounds good until you’ve heard the other side of the story.
So why do people who call themselves journalists keep telling one-sided stories that are filled with opinion more than fact?
Why is it that very rarely what I see with my eyes matches what I hear with my ears?
Why does it take five different people to tell the story instead of one man investigating the real facts on both sides and letting the people decide for themselves?
Does this sound familiar? Do you swear to tell the whole truth so help you God? It’s sad to say some courts now leave out so help you God.
Why do so-called journalists use a line someone says to condemn them but leave out the next thing they said that exonerates them?
Why do so-called journalists start name-calling when someone questions anything they say?
Why do so-called journalists try to destroy some people with unproven accusations while giving others a pass when the information is right in front of their eyes? It now seems OK to lie about someone until you’re the person getting their life destroyed by unproven accusations.
You don’t have to be a genius to figure out why only 17% of the people trust the media compared to 50% 20 years ago.
Before someone else says it. It’s probably Trump’s fault.
— Gary Smith, Terre Haute
