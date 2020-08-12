Democrats have hurt themselves
Brian Howey’s recent column on gerrymandering in Indiana misses the point. There is always going to be an incentive for the party in power to undertake a process of gerrymandering, unless you have a voting boundary that is fixed in law so that only residents of a township, town, city, county or state can vote. Throughout history, both of the major elected parties have undertaken various forms of gerrymandering.
What is changing politics is that rural Midwestern states like Indiana are becoming more Republican, while the urban coastal states are becoming more Democratic. This is the primarily the result of the Democratic national leaders’ decision to fixate on race, gender and to enact policies that will adversely affect the Midwest. A Green New Deal would devastate the Midwest, where cheap energy is required to ensure prosperity.
Sure, there are people in this country who are bigoted, but they are a small percentage of the population. Because history in this country isn’t being taught as it should be, I strongly suspect that few today know that hundreds of thousands of white and Black men, from states like Indiana, fought and died in a Civil War to end the scourge of slavery. Likewise, where women at one time were limited to a few occupations and couldn’t even vote, that is no longer the case.
My point is this, I appreciate the opportunity the Tribune-Star grants me to express my opinion. This paper, and other local papers, provide an important service by allowing average citizens to express their opinion about various topics. I enjoy reading the Readers’ Forum. This is still a great country.
— Jim Stitt, Terre Haute
Don’t like law? Try to change it
After a welcome hiatus, the Tribune-Star has brought back their crew of Trump hate-mongers. Bill Cain one day and Shirley Thomas the next. Ms. Thomas says, “Praying for end of death penalty.” That’s fine, perhaps a worthy cause. Problem is in her usual deranged way she tried to blame President Trump for the recent executions. Ms. Thomas, President Trump did not pass the law concerning federal death penalty.
The U.S. Congress passed that law long ago and I expect there was a whole bunch of Democrats voting for it. The Supreme Court just recently ruled on it again. It was the Justice Department which decided it was time to adhere to the law. If you don’t like the law, then try to get it changed. You apparently think one should only obey the laws they agree with.
Suppose, just suppose, I didn’t like the law against robbing banks? Then it is OK and should be defended if I decided to? After all, we get to pick the laws we want to obey, right? The problem with our country right now is people with Trump derangement warped minds such as Mr. Cain and Ms. Thomas. Look for Ron Hastings and John Garner to put in an appearance here right away now.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Illinois
