Indiana in need of major reforms
For once I find myself in full agreement with a John Krull’s opinion. Had SB1 of the special session been on the ballot for a vote by the general public, I’m sure the outcome would have been little different from the recent Kansas vote. A solid 60% would have voted to preserve women’s access to reproductive rights and against SB1.
But give the antis their due. They were organized and played the long game. For the moment they have the high ground. But SB1 is not an expression of popular will. And that will be proved as SB1’s passage will not settle the debate and “reproductive rights” will remain an issue. I predict the pro-choice forces will join together and organize like the NRA: a grass-roots movement that keeps this issue on the table. History may well show SB1’s passage as the high-water mark of this Republican super majority.
This points to a bigger picture. Indiana is in severe need of several reforms. The first is a constitutional amendment to allow for citizens’ initiatives. There are just some issues the entrenched interests don’t want to talk about much less change but which a solid majority wants.
Another is the establishment of a non-partisan board that draws the Indiana House, Senate and U.S. congressional districts. The current system is a system where politicians choose their voters, not voters choosing their politicians. The current system has got to change. For the Republicans to claim their super majority is representative is a joke and a poor one at that.
But the joke is on us, fellow Hoosiers.
— Matthew Alig, Terre Haute
Hearsay evidence leads to the truth
I’d like to answer the question given to us on July 18 by letter writer Gene Knoefler. He asked why the Jan. 6 investigating committee used hearsay evidence, and was covering up the facts, about Trump inciting sedition and insurrection.
The answer is simple. They’ve seen the GOP lie, cheat, cover up and manufacture evidence, and swear it’s the truth.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Words resonate
Patrick Henry (1736-1799) was an American attorney, planter, politician, orator and founding father of the U.S. Among his many memorable quotes, the following one seems especially apropos in the times in which we live:
“The Constitution is not an instrument for the government to restrain the people; it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government, lest it come to dominate our lives and interests.”
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
