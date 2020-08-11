What about the aborted children?
I am sending this letter in response to Shirley A. Thomas’ letter denouncing the death penalty. Over the years, I have written several letters to the editor, but never followed through with sending them. Her letter encouraged me to put aside the fears I usually allowed to prevent me from sending it in. No one likes to see your thoughts and personal feelings be disagreed with or openly be attacked for having a different opinion or idea from your own.
However, isn’t that what our country is about? Being able to express your views and even if they are different, knowing you have a right to have them and share them. So thank you, Shirley, for giving me the courage to express mine. I wrote this letter when the first executions were still being challenged and before any had taken place. I drive past the prison each day on my way to work and have seen those on the corners with their signs.
I live in Terre Haute and we have been in the media a lot these past few weeks with the executions going on here. I have observed the protesters on the roadsides with their signs saying “Stop the killing.” I wondered in my mind just what sign they would display at a demonstration being held at a Planned Parenthood clinic known for conducting abortions behind their doors. Hopefully, they would carry the same sign showing they would be in favor of preserving the lives of innocent babies.
But, if they are like some of the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, who are standing with signs against the death penalty, I believe their signs would promote pro-choice stating it is a woman’s right to what happens to her body. They might carry a sign saying, “Pro Abortion !” (Translation, it’s OK to kill the babies.”)
The new abortion laws now give women access to terminating a pregnancy, even God forbid, on nearly full-term babies on the decision of the mother. Even babies who are born alive after the abortion attempt failed, are then euthanized, (sounds more agreeable than the term “murdered”). If that is not legalized murder, then please tell me what is.
I’ve heard comments for being against the death penalty because of the possibility of an innocent person being executed. I will say I am sorry if that has occurred and I’m sure it probably has. My solution is to work toward repairing our judicial system to prevent that from happening instead of doing away with the punishment so many deserve based on their crimes.
However, I am more concerned with the hundreds of thousands of babies who have been murdered than I’m sorry to say about the possibility of 100s of innocent men or women being wrongly put to death. I am not trying to be judge and jury on these men being executed. They have already had the laws applied to them.
How in the world can anyone have both of those ideals is beyond my ability to comprehend, especially if you are a representative of the Catholic Church or any church and profess a love for all mankind. Real judgment will take place when Jesus Christ returns to set up his kingdom on earth. At that time, he will sort out the sheep from the goats.
I do find it comforting to know that those who are so concerned about the inhumane treatment of those unrepentant murderers, and yet support the killing of innocent babies, may just be given the opportunity of spending eternity with those same men. Then, they can share their feelings of sorrow over how abused they were when they left this life and how sorry they felt for them. I know Jesus will be sorry also to send them to the same judgment he sends the criminals to, but He does know his sheep from the goats.
— Sally Speer, Terre Haute
Special effort was truly appreciated
I want to thank the ladies at Union Hospital for all their help. I had a CT scan and had to enter the east door. I couldn’t find a close parking spot.
I am 87, have neuropathy and a pacemaker. So, I was out of breath and tired when I walked to the entrance.
As soon as I was in, a lady got a wheelchair and took me where I needed to go. After the test, a lady quickly came and pushed me in the wheelchair outside all the way to my car before the rain came.
I didn’t get their names, but it was a very appreciated act of kindness. I don’t know if it was an employee, a volunteer, or the same lady, but a grateful thanks from me.
— Nina Couch-Corenflos, West Terre Haute
III
