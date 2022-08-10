Support needed for BURMA Act
This month marks five years since the Burmese military committed genocide against the country’s ethnic Rohingya group, forcing hundreds of thousands of people of all ages from their homes — burning villages, assaulting women, and executing people in cold blood.
Burma’s military has a long track record of violence and repression. Since the military overthrew the country’s democratically elected government and seized power in February 2021, shadowy tribunals have sentenced more than 100 people to death. Four pro-democracy activists — including a former member of parliament and a popular protest musician — were executed by the state on July 25. The number of people in need of humanitarian aid in the country has ballooned from 1 million to 14 million. More than 700,000 people have had to flee their homes. But there’s something we can do to help.
The BURMA Act is important legislation awaiting Senate passage. It would hold members of the Burmese military to account for this violence and get much-needed aid to the region. It passed the House with strong bipartisan support in April. It’s time for the Senate to step up and do the same.
U.S. leadership matters. And the time is now — before more lives are lost to perpetrators of genocide.
We should all urge our senators to pass the BURMA Act.
— Shivam Chauhan, Terre Haute
More changes are needed for city
We now have a convention center and will soon have the hotel space to go with it. That is not all that is required to not only attract conventions, but to keep them coming back.
Terre Haute needs to have the attractions that can serve to fill those empty hours that convention attendees have. They need access to theaters, movies, downtown shopping and nearby dining and live entertainment. These will leave them with a more positive feeling of Terre Haute and a willingness to return.
On top of these issues, the city must deal with the fact that we are actually two cities; one old and another new. The new looks nice and clean and inviting while the old looks old and dreary. We must find a way to present the old in a more appealing manner so that it doesn’t detract from the city as a whole.
Based on my years of experience and personal observations, these changes need to happen for Terre Haute to become a favorite convention site.
— Gary Broyles, Terre Haute
