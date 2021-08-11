Salute to all our prison officers
This writer wants to extend his heartfelt thanks to all 700 or so men and women who are currently working at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex, which consists of three separate facilities (maximum, medium, and minimum security) southwest of our city. They tirelessly continue to protect us in their various positions as Federal Law Enforcement Officers.
As a retiree of the Federal Bureau of Prisons after 20 years of service here in Terre Haute, this writer knows something about how much stress these dedicated workers undergo on a daily basis, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The professionalism of these men and women working in such a dangerous environment ought to make all of us citizens in our city very proud. This writer knows how proud he is. May God bless all of them.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
