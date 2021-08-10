Appreciation for coverage of the Olympic story
Thank you for all of the close coverage you’ve offered for the last two week on the Olympics, beginning with the article in the Sports section on July 21 highlighting the sometimes challenging history of the Olympics. And thank you as part of that for printing the compelling picture from the 1936 Berlin Olympics of Jessie Owens, surrounded by the disturbing Nazi salutes.
Indeed, that picture inspired me to write this letter in honor of my father, George Kristeller, his sister and my grandparents who attended those Olympics in their home city of Berlin. They were, as I learned not so long ago from my father, sitting close enough to Hitler to see his greatly distressed reaction when Owens won that event. Hitler was clearly disappointed that it was an American, but was appalled that it was Black man who won.
That summer was my father’s last time in Germany. Hitler had already closed the universities to Jews, so my grandparents had sent him to England about six months earlier to finish high school, so he could then enroll there for university. They did not know how much more horrible it would get. His parents and sister were able to leave Germany in February of 1939, taking almost a year to find their way to New York. My father joined them two years later, after being expelled from his English university because he was German. Ironic. He enlisted in the U.S. military and became an American citizen.
There is one more connection to the larger Olympic story and to this year’s Olympics. He volunteered at the end of the war to go to Japan to be part of the American occupation, and met my mother there, also a volunteer. Japan has been part of my family’s life ever since. Indeed, I had been planning to attend these games, staying with the same family with whom my parents had lived for a year after their marriage, and whom I have visited many times.
So I am particularly sad that that is not possible. It is now over 80 years, and 20 Olympics later from the Berlin Olympics. Yes, there have been challenges at many of the games, as noted in the excellent article, but they are still a marker of the ways in which we live in an increasingly small — and amazingly interconnected — world, this year creating both the challenges of the pandemic but also the miracles of world bonding across races, religions, and cultures.
So again, I want to thank the Tribune-Star and the local daily reporting, with Dana Winklepleck and Mike Tank, on the Olympic Zone, for continuing to cover highlights, not just of the U.S. teams’ successes, but in stories from elsewhere in the world. We all are to be thankful that so much has changed, and despite continued struggles and challenges, I believe we have been moving in the right direction, and the Olympics are one hallmark of that.
— Jean L. Kristeller, Terre Haute
Proud of efforts to prevent polio
Thank you, Mark Bennett, for the front-page story (Aug. 7-8) about the “Sabin Oral Sundays” conducted in 1962. It was a scary time, particularly for families with young children and teens.
We avoided swimming pools and crowds, not knowing how polio was transmitted.
Terre Haute should remain proud of its 1962 vaccination program, a very successful effort to prevent a polio epidemic. Sixteen clinics, staffed by physicians and volunteers, offered the vaccine supplied by the local Chas. Pfizer & Co. facility on three Sundays. More than 55,000 persons took advantage of the program on the first Sunday alone.
I am proud of my generation for this accomplishment. Yet maybe we wouldn’t have been so successful if we had had the internet’s social media, Fox News and political unrest we have today. Think about it.
— Dorothy W. Jerse, Terre Haute
