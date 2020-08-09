In praise of Myles Leonard
Over a recent weekend, Myles Leonard, an NBA player from the small town of Robinson, Illinois, made the national news. He was the only one of the entire Miami Heat team who stood respectfully with his hand over his heart for the National Anthem.
That took a lot of courage and love for his country to do that when all the others were showing their disrespect. I don’t care what any of them say about what they are doing. Anytime you intentionally do something disruptive during the National Anthem and or the raising of the American flag, you are being disgustingly disrespectful and un-American.
These people should leave the country. There are plenty of others anxiously waiting to take their place and would be thrilled to stand and show respect when the National Anthem is played and the flag raised and to say they are Americans.
These players must think they are couriering sympathy for their cause by doing this but it has the exact opposite effect with I think the majority of Americans. I have not watched NFL since the Kaepernick caper was permitted and will not watch anything where the owners tolerate this un-American activity and will be mindful of the sponsors who are financing this activity.
Kaepernick should have been warned the first time this happened and fired on the spot when it happened again and that would have headed off this cancer. Now it has spread to the NBA.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Illinois
Our welfare is at stake when voting
Gov. Eric Holcomb asserts that his primary reason for not expanding mail-in voting is that the election results might be delayed (Tribune-Star, Aug. 6). Really? A potential delay of hours or a day is a more significant concern than the increased risk of spreading COVID-19?
In-person voting will entail risk. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Indiana, and the state may soon become a hot spot. Indiana has a relatively high coronavirus positivity rate, suggesting that many undiagnosed cases are lurking in the background. School reopenings, which are barely underway, already have encountered coronavirus problems. Maintaining that in-person voting will be safe is political propaganda, unhinged from any evidence.
Even if we truly live in a fantasy land where in-person voting is safe, negating mail-in voting makes no sense. The additional precautions necessary to maintain safety will slow in-person voting to a crawl. Also, there may be fewer voting sites if poll workers, many of whom are older, are unwilling to risk infection. Hence, in the absence of mail-in voting, one can expect long lines — perhaps reminiscent of the hours-long waits experienced by the voters in Georgia.
Holcomb needs to quit channeling Trump and start thinking about the welfare of Hoosiers.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.