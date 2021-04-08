Speak up against careless proposals
Two extremely dangerous changes to Indiana environmental protection are presently being considered in the General Assembly.
The first involves SB 373. Wabash Valley Resources wants to have immunity from liability if carbon that it stores underground moves onto neighboring properties. Rep. Ryan Dvorak correctly says that this kind of request for immunity “raises a red flag,” as no one knows enough yet about the consequences of storing carbon underground long-term.
The second change involves SB389, and calls for removal of protection for our state-controlled wetlands, so that developers can use them to build housing.
Our wetlands purify our precious groundwater, provide safe habitat for wildlife, and make flooding less likely.
We may not feel that we have much control over many actions that harm the balance of nature. Large portions of the Amazon rainforest have been destroyed for the production of beef. Use of fossil fuels degrade our atmosphere.
But the current issues in Indiana we do have control over, and it is our responsibility to stand up for them. These are our wetlands to save and our environment to preserve.
Ask our state representative Tonya Pfaff to add your voice to hers in speaking up for our environment.
There are other places in Indiana to use for housing. Careless exploitation of our lands may save or make money for the involved parties. But we can’t eat, drink or breathe money. And there is no Planet B.
— Sister Carol Nolan, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Peculiar defense of Derek Chauvin
To prosecute former Officer Derek Chauvin alone for the murder of George Floyd avoids seeing the larger context as the defense attorney noted while avoiding the same.
The larger context was not just the disapproving crowd of the Black community. The more truly significant larger context was and is the institutionalized racism that inevitably infects individual police officers accountable to police systems responsible to conserving and keeping “the peace” in a racially oppressive, class-structured capitalist society.
Most savvy cops realize the authority they ultimately enforce is for that system owned by the up-top rich minority and also to appear like democratic protectors for the oh-so-sensitively educated bourgeoisie.
To prosecute Chauvin as the individual murderer is tantamount to prosecuting an individual German Wehrmacht SS WWII soldier for the crimes of fascism. Partial guilt performed to save the greater guilt. The old liberal-conservative do-si-does to accomplish very little. Black and white Americans should unite and fight such injustice and deception. “Black and White, unite and fight for a new Third Party.”
— Thomas G. Morgan, Montezuma
