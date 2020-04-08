Great Wiley teams during the 1960s
Andy Amey’s recent article on Wiley High School football was an interesting one talking about how good those teams were back then — the 1961 undefeated team and also the ‘65 team which was undefeated.
His statement on the teams of ‘64, ‘65 and ‘66 with a record of 25-5 was a great time for Wiley football. But the three previous years 1961, 1962 and 1963 was a better time for the Red Streaks. The ‘61 team went 9-0. The ‘62 team went 6-1-2 and the ‘63 team was 8-1-1, giving the 1963 class a three-year record of 23-2-3, a better record than the 1966 senior class.
It was a great six years for Wiley High School football. Those teams over six years had a combined record of 48-7-3. Dick Martin took over the golf team in 1963 from Curly Halt. We were a better team in ‘63 than we were in ‘61 and ‘62 due to Dick Martin’s leadership. He was a great coach.
— Bob Gaither, Class of 1963 golf, team captain, Terre Haute
Together, we will rebuild
Throughout history, brick has been the solid foundation upon which people build. It has provided protection, made houses into homes and built empires and businesses across the world. Brick has made a name for itself. Brick is shelter and defense. Brick is home.
Not only does brick build communities, brick rebuilds communities. As natural disasters arise and damages are done, brick industries across America line up, together, ready to assess the damage and make amends. Today, we are experiencing a natural disaster unlike others we have confronted. Instead of fighting storms, fires and debris, we’re encountering a different side of Mother Nature whose effects are widespread. Our current society is being tested and pulled. Our health and well-being are threatened, and our economy is suffering.
Brick, however, doesn’t just offer a place of comfort. It’s not simply a place to keep dry and warm in the colder months or a place to rest at night. It offers much more. Brick offers a place to gather with our loved ones. A place to socialize, dance and feast with our friends. It offers a place of celebration. And, in necessary times such as these, it offers a place of isolation.
As a leader in the brick industry, my team understands regrowth. We understand perseverance and providing levels of safety when it seems lost and forgotten. Many of us will endure challenges over the coming months, and because so many of us will see these challenges, they will be felt by all. As a leader in building communities, the brick industry will be here to lead you in rebuilding our communities, together.
When you are ready, we will be ready.
— Chris Egge, Brampton Brick, Farmersburg
Maintain health during this crisis
There is little doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives. Now is a crucial time to keep your body resilient against illness.
Here are some tips for maintaining overall physical and mental health:
• Eat a healthy diet.
• Exercise.
• Get plenty of rest.
• Quit smoking and vaping. Initial research shows that people who smoke may develop serious complications from COVID-19.
• If you’d like to quit, free help is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowIndiana.com.
• Young people interested in quitting vaping can text “Indiana” to 88709 to enroll in the free “This is Quitting” text messaging program.
For up-to-date information about coronavirus in Indiana, visit coronavirus.in.gov. For more information on tobacco use and COVID-19, visit QuitNowIndiana.com/covid-19.
— Tina Elliott, Indiana Rural Health Association
Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.