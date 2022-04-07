Appreciation to ‘men in blue’
After two tries, and on hold for 20 minutes each, trying to reach our Terre Haute Police Department and thank them, I decided to write this thank you note to the men in blue who found my brother asleep in his truck on the Walmart parking lot last week.
These well-trained police were kind enough to realize my brother was overcome with medication, due to his severe and ongoing cancer situation.
They also recognized that he was a Vietnam veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. Taking all of this into consideration, they saw that he got home safely.
God bless these cops (men in blue), and support our Terre Haute Police Department.
— W.P. Thiel, Terre Haute
Time to take action
I sat by in amazement as I watched the Balkan wars unfold 30 years ago. By the tine the U.S. and NATO responded, thousands of Bosnian civilians had been killed and buried in unmarked graves.
Will the West wait this long again, or will they have learned that one innocent death is one too many? This war has dragged on much to long; we need to end it now. Stop thinking about maybes and just act.
— Gary Broyles, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.