The world and this nation are facing a health challenge not seen since the flu pandemic after World War I. Medical personnel are doing their best in a difficult situation and should be applauded. The media though, for the most part, has turned their reporting of the situation into a hysterical feeding frenzy of doom. The situation is serious, but let’s keep some perspective and review a few things that are not repeated enough.
This is a disease that can kill you, yes. However, only a small percentage of the population is likely to catch the infection. Only a small percentage of those infected will require treatment. We will all stay healthier if we practice the recommended hygiene regimens suggested during this trying time and every single day. Keep social distancing in mind whenever you are around someone that is sick, especially if that person is you.
These practices are turning the tide. The rate of infection continues to increase in the United States. However, in the early hot spots of Seattle and New York City, it is starting to slow.
There is no cure. Research is ongoing though. Some vaccines are already in early trials. Multiple studies have shown that some common malaria treatments help ease the symptoms. Evidence is suggesting that this outbreak of COVID-19 will be seasonal. As warmer weather embraces the nation the illness will recede to give medical research additional time to develop countermeasures. Evidence is also starting to show that once individuals catch the disease and recover, they develop immunity.
Prior to World War II the British government developed a poster with a saying that became popular during the war years. It has enjoyed a resurgence in the last decade or so. “Keep Calm and Carry On.”
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
Join together in search for peace
An open letter to all concerned:
It seems to me that the words of one of John Denver’s songs are graphically shown in our current circumstances:
“Sun’s comin’ up — Got cakes on the griddle ...
Life ain’t nothin’ but a funny, funny riddle ...”
We are in a time when awakening seems to be happening ... “Sun’s comin’ up...”
We are also in a time of having our feet to the fire ... somewhat like being on a “griddle.” And life right now, world-wide, seems like “a funny, funny riddle,” as we struggle to find some answers.
It is a time when we need caring and support, yet we see suspicion, anger and hurt between neighbors in our towns and neighbors in our world. All the great leaders and spiritual teachers that l know of have taught that we should “hurt never and love ever.” So this is also a time of great opportunity, greater perhaps than mankind has known before.
Is there a remedy ?
If so, it seems that it must start within each and every individual, for how can we share it, if we don’t have it? Therefore, let us seek and pray — let each one pray in their own way — to find that peacefulness within and then seek ways to share the love and respect, that is, after all, our true nature.
Mankind — all of us are one — has always tended to find ways to overcome difficulty. Here we are again, looking diligently for peace, which includes heath and well-being, for each and all.
It will happen ... and we can make the process easier as we join together in this effort.
— Martha “Martey” Thomson, Terre Haute
Help ease fears of our neighbors
While sitting here watching the news, listening to story after heartbreaking story of deaths of loved ones, some passing alone in isolation, I cry.
So many doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, EMTs, military personnel, and countless others are exposing themselves and their families to this virus under conditions of inadequate protection. They are suffering from emotional and physical exhaustion. They cry.
Millions of Americans are out of work wondering how they will stay warm, buy groceries, keep their homes. They cry.
Each day we are informed of the projections of deaths and illness, lost businesses, a declining economy, and an uncertain future for months to come.
Alas, relief money should arrive. Estimates are approximately $1,200 each for the majority of Americans. My husband and I have decided, although we are by no means wealthy, we can survive at this time without these funds. We will make this money available to help those in our community who truly need it. We are asking anyone and everyone in the area who can afford to do the same, please do so.
Donate to your favorite charitable organization, help those less fortunate members of your own family, pay it forward to friends or neighbors in need, or contact area agencies to find where your money could help the most.
Jump on this bandwagon if you are able and, just maybe, we can ease some of the fears and pain in our community family.
As I write this plea and know we will get through this together, I cry.
— Kim Newton, Terre Haute
