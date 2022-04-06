Where’s outrage toward Chris Rock?
I would like to start by saying that what Will Smith did at the Oscar ceremonies was wrong. It reminded me of a high school fight in the 1950s, usually between two bullies that normally ended when the first punch was landed. It was forgotten in a matter of minutes and things went back to normal.
Unfortunately, things don’t work like that in today’s world where social media rules and everyone sees everything immediately. Or at least think they see the whole story without being there.
That being said, Will Smith deserves all the blame he has and will receive over the next few days. This morning on TV the producer of the program was interviewed and he seemed to place the entire blame on Mr. Smith. Supposedly Chris Rock had a group of scripted jokes prepared but chose to go off script for this one joke. Let’s face it, it was a tasteless joke, however, a lot less vulgar than most of the jokes comedians tell these days.
I wonder how many people even realized Rock’s joke was referring to a medical condition Smith’s wife suffers with. TV covers the slap a lot more than the cause. I will repeat what Will Smith did at the Oscar ceremonies was wrong but, he has and still is apologizing for his actions. Question: why isn’t there any outrage toward Chris Rock for using a tasteless joke to instigate the actions that led up to this event? Doesn’t Rock seem to come out of this as somewhat of a hero?
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Trump stoops to a new low point
Just when you think Trump couldn’t go lower ... Russia is aggressively attacking Ukraine for no good reason, killing, maiming, destroying and forcing mass exodus of population. Biden is doing his best to confront this extreme world crisis which could explode into a World War.
So what does Trump do at the critical time in history? He asks aggressor Russia to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter,, to give Trump political points.
Trump is not looking out for the good of the country. He is creating a distraction for Biden, and giving Putin a tool to use against a sitting president, trying to control an international crisis. This is way below sewer depth politics. Reject this pompous “leader of the Republicans.”
There is no limit on how low he will go. Trump is supporting Russia in this manner, not the interest of the United States.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
