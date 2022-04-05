Current strains on economy make referendum way too steep
These are thoughts concerning the upcoming school referendum.
This is an outlook for a Vigo County resident based on what has been announced by our leaders. On Feb. 25, 2022, our Mayor said the city would spend $300,000,000 on sewer upgrades over 20 years. He stated that sewer rates would increase in 2024 and 2025. If you are in the Sanitary Sewer District you will be paying more on your sewer bill.
Duke Energy is seeking approval to raise its electric rates by 1% every year until 2029. If this request is approved rates would increase by 6% by 2029. Also a utility company can ask for rate increases when the federal government institutes new regulations that impact past actions (i.e., clean up of coal ash which is currently an issue in the millions of dollars).
The Vigo County School Corp. is seeking a $261,000,000 increase in property taxes. Oh, but wait, now the school corporation is increasing that amount to cover a multi-million dollar upgrade to Woodrow Wilson. Only the people who own property in Vigo County will be affected. The students of ISU, St. Mary’s or Rose-Hulman don’t own property for the most part but will be allowed to vote and have an impact on property owners’ taxes.
As currently reported, the inflation rate is 7.9%, a 40 year high. For the 12 months ending in February 2022, grocery prices have jump 8.6%, the biggest year-over-year increase since 1981. Gas prices are up 38% and housing costs have risen 4.7%, the largest yearly jump since 1991. In December 2020 the inflation rate for the year was 1.36% and now the inflation rate is 7.9% in just 15 months.
21% of Vigo residents are under the age of 18 and 13% of residents are over the age of 65. Those under 18 don’t contribute through the tax rolls and those who are over the age of 65 are more likely to be on limited income for living expenses. There has been a drop in the number of students in the local schools and Vigo County has lost over a 1,000 residents from the 2010 to 2020 census.
How much does the nonprofit hospital and school corporation contribute to the tax base because they own a lot of land in the county? Are they exempt from paying toward the schools? I couldn’t find an answer for this.
My wife and I are on Social Security and drawing a pension check from our former employer. Yes, we received an increase in our Social Security checks but our Part “B” Medicare premium went up and took a majority of the increase. With inflation running at 7.9%, that’s causing an extra $175 a month in price increases in gas and grocery prices and it has not topped out.
Yes, our schools need attention but this county and city are going deep into our dwindling taxpayers’ pockets. These projects need to be re-evaluated to find a better way. The committee that has been working to come up with this plan had quite the task but the current state of our national economy makes all of the plans more of a pipe dream.
While our schools need attention, my wife and myself will vote “no” on this referendum. Seniors of the Vigo community and those living paycheck to paycheck cannot afford these proposals.
— Ron and Connie Joseph, Terre Haute
Referendum is worthy of support
I would like to share my viewpoint about the need to support the Vigo County School Corp. referendum on the May 3 election ballot. I have read about the new education possibilities for families and their children in our community if we approve the referendum. I also appreciated the 30+ people who took the time to attend the January School Board meeting and speak in favor of the referendum. Education is so important in giving all children a fair start in life.
Having new and renovated spaces in our high schools can only help the children in our community to receive a better education and have more chances to explore different career possibilities.
How can our children think about being scientists or engineers if they are working in small and crowded science labs with poor lighting? How can they think about being artists, musicians or entrepreneurs in rooms without the newest technologies, rehearsal spaces, or collaborative areas to problem solve together? How can they think about joining our local workforce if the educational spaces do not reflect the changes that have taken place in our local businesses, trade associations and industries?
I urge you to join me in voting “yes” to the referendum to give students the opportunities to seek out new pathways for graduation and beyond.
— Gene Jarvis, Terre Haute
Prison not enough for child predator
David Frodsham, the one-time U.S. civilian leader at military installations who is serving time for child porn and child sexual abuse, has being doing child porn and assaulting children for who knows how long, and he gets only 17 years in prison. He should be there till he dies with no chance of parole.
He will undoubtedly start in again when he’s released.
I read somewhere that child molesters were on the bottom of the pecking order in prison. Hopefully, he will get a taste of what he put his victims through.
— Gretchen VanPelt, Brazil
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.