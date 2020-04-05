Effner would make an excellent judge
I am writing to recommend the election of Matt Effner as Judge of Vigo Superior Court, Division 5, on the Democratic ticket in the June 2020 primary.
I was born here (in 1932), graduated from Rose Polytechnic Institute (now Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology), served in the U.S. Army, graduated from the IU Law School (Bloomington) in 1964, and returned here immediately to practice law. I love Terre Haute.
In the last 56 years I have seen a lot of Judges come and go. They are not all the same.
I am well-acquainted with Matt Effner. He is from Terre Haute and has been a lawyer here for 23 years. He, too, loves Terre Haute.
Matt does high quality legal work. He works hard, knows the law, and goes to court prepared. He would bring these same qualities to the bench if he is elected. He also has the right temperament to be a Judge.
This is especially important, so that everyone is treated fairly and with respect, and decisions are based upon the law, the facts, and upon a knowledge of people and a feel for humanity.
In my opinion, Matt Effner would make an excellent Judge.
I whole-heartedly recommend Matt Effner for Judge, Democrat, in the June 2020 primary.
— Gerald H. McGlone, Terre Haute
Working together to take down tobacco
We would like to thank communities of Sullivan and Vigo counties for participating in the digital power-wall event for #TakeDownTobacco Day on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. We were amazed by the number of likes and shares received by the community on our Sullivan and Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation (TPC) Facebook pages, Sullivan TPC and Vigo TPC after our local live events were canceled.
Take Down Tobacco Day, formerly Kick Butts Day, is the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ annual day of action.
The digital power-wall is a way for individuals to express their personal reasons for not supporting the tobacco industry. The digital power-wall can be viewed at www.takedowntobacco.org/digital-power-wall.
The Sullivan and Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition looks forward to working with the community in future events and appreciates your support.
— Rachel Reed, Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Assistant Coordinator,
Sullivan County
— Sarah Knoblock, Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator,
Vigo County
