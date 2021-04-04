Reflections on great support during hard year
The year 2020 was certainly a year to remember and some say (not including this writer) a year to forget.
It will definitely go down in the history of mankind as controversial, to say the least.
We as a community rode the waves of highs and lows, journeyed through the valleys and ascended to the mountain tops as well as could be expected of us or any other city, state or country, for that matter.
A year ago this month (as of this writing), our country was on an indefinite lockdown. It was during this time frame that Vigo County schools closed their doors and went to e-learning from home.
Fearing many Vigo County students would lose their opportunity for access to free or reduced meals (breakfast/lunch), they asked for volunteers and sites to be set up for the distribution of these said items throughout the county. Approximately 20 sites were established just for this cause.
We the congregation of Remnant Church felt honored and humbled to be part of this venture to help distribute from the north side of the county.
What started as 300 sack lunches and 600 milks a day would soon blossom into so much more (unbeknown to us at the time). After a period of approximately two months, the Vigo County School Corp. reduced the distribution sites to a more manageable three. All three local high schools were chosen for access and accountability.
It was during this time frame that we as a church and congregation made the announcement and painful decision to cancel our annual community Easter egg hunt.
Given the fact that we had already accumulated “tons” of candy and lots of prizes at our disposal with the cancellation of this event, a decision was made to promote a “drive-by” Easter candy giveaway at our own facility on the grounds at Remnant Church.
With the help of the local Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State Police, Shepardsville fire and rescue department along with the grand marshal of the event “The Easter Bunny”, we were successful in passing out items for over two hours. Hundreds of vehicles later, all the collected candy and prizes were given out, none of which would’ve been possible without the help of our partners and host of volunteers.
With the success of that event and the connections that were made over the years in our community, we decided the time was right and the needs were great to begin a new outreach for our city and surrounding areas.
This month we celebrate the one-year anniversary of distributing food to the city with no restrictions of race, address or income levels. As of this date we are proud to announce that with the cooperation of these businesses and local supporters we have been able to distribute well over 1 million pounds of food and drinks.
We would like to thank the following businesses for assisting with either finances, donated items or services to help make this a reality this past year and look forward to future endeavors for the benefit of all:
First Financial Bank; First Farmers Bank; Advantage Plus Credit Union; Terre Haute Savings Bank; Covenant Cooperative Ministries; Casey’s Distribution Center; T.H. Police Dept.; T.H. Fire Dept.; Shepardsville Fire Dept. E.M.T.; Taylor Courier Services; Republic Services; A-1 Machine; Cahills Rentals; Misco; Top Guns; T.H. Rotary Club; Duke Energy; Save-A-Lot; Kroger; Walmart; Chick-Fil-A; McDonalds; Burger King; Wendys; Culvers; SkateWorld; and Vigo County School Corp.
Thank you, Wabash Valley, for letting us assist you and for your help in keeping us grounded, accountable and humble while strengthening our faith in one another.
— James Norman, For the pastoral staff of Remnant Church, Terre Haute
Countering the GOP doctrine
In the March 24 Tribune-Star, letter writer Dwayne Owens commented on a range of topics. I don’t have space here to cover them all, but I’ll try to cover a few. On one thing I agree with him. We all have the right to express our opinions in this country. We also need to remember that others have the right to disagree with some of them.
The wage gap was the first thing we don’t agree on. He believes it’s all a matter of career choices men and women make. For context, a woman working full-time, year-round earned $10,194 less than her male counterpart, on average, in 2018. If this wage gap were to remain unchanged, she would earn about $407,760 less than a man over the course of a 40-year career. This figure is worse for women of color. Career choice is largely determined by men who do most of the hiring.
Next, Dwayne feels we need election reform. He doesn’t use the term fraud, but he states there are too many people abusing our system of voting and the way we count votes. This has been tested by nearly every court in our nation including the Supreme Court. There is no major voter fraud — it’s a lie created mainly by conservative Republicans.
Immigrants are another topic he touches on. He thinks the world is too crowded for more people. Congress has failed to pass significant immigration legislation during the previous two decades. Comprehensive Immigration Reform, the Secure Borders Act, the DREAM Act, the AgJobs bill, the Domestic Partners bill. Where have both parties been for the last 20 years? These are not political issues, these are human rights issues.
Some of the bills passed by Congress have benefited or penalized many immigrants while private bills have been introduced to benefit one immigrant or one family of immigrants. Dwayne, I’m sure that you, like myself, had ancestors that came to this country before it filled up and are glad of it.
I don’t have the space to cover some of your other points like police brutality, racism, cancel culture or fiscal responsibility. As you mentioned in your article, we won’t all agree with these thoughts but we can agree on one thing, neither one of us is either all right or all wrong.
Before I finish, I think I can say something you might have to agree with Dwayne. Guns or automobiles don’t kill people, but people with guns or automobiles do. So, if you are required to have to register your auto and have a license to drive, wouldn’t it make sense that the same rules should apply to guns? Gives you something to think about.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Wrong number, but basic truth
When I read my letter in the T-S opinion where I said Trump had caused “millions” of deaths, I recognized I had said something that wasn’t true. (I’m certainly not alone in that category.)
It is true that Trump has caused thousands to die, due to his inaction to control the virus. His “instincts” were to downplay the virus, and to tell people to drink some bleach.
The letter by Gary Smith that Walt Conner refers to about forever Trumpers being shut out of the T-S opinion section is also not true. In November and December, leading up to the election, it was either Walt Conner or Jeff Aitken that had an article in the T-S opinion section every week. It was the usual praising Trump and blasting the Democrats.
I’ll close with two undeniable facts. One is Joe Biden has done more to control the virus than Trump did in one year. And number two, Walt Conner’s home state of Illinois, rejected Trump and voted for Biden, and it wasn’t just those in and around Chicago.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Nothing good with one-party control
A one-party control of government at any level, county, state but especially national is no better than having elected non-representation for its citizens.
So what is the fundamental meaning of a one-party control of government, the President and the Congress. It means zero representation for its citizens. Vote count integrity of the vote today is at an honest low, if it exists at all. Representation today is at an honest low, if it even exists.
Without absolute voting integrity, the political party is the controlling and dominant force and authority without its citizens being represented.
Remember, even a soundly formed and developed form of government can be destroyed by its own so-called representatives.
All I can say is Heaven help us for what our so-called representatives do in the name of “Good.”
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.