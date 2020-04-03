Paying the price for poor policies
It may be impossible to estimate the number of small hospitals in rural America that had to close their doors because their state governments would not follow the procedure to fund their Medicaid programs through the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act nicknamed Obamacare. The closures were widespread.
Obamacare was signed into law by President Obama on March 23, 2010. Since that time 120 hospitals in rural America were forced to close because of loss of Medicaid funding, University of North Carolina reported. Vox magazine reports the states that have experienced the most rural hospital closures since 2010 are Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri who all refused to expand Medicaid through ACA.
Most of those states were under Republican leadership since 2010. Today, 453 of the 1,844 rural hospitals in America should be considered vulnerable for closure, according to Chartis Center on Rural Health. All of the states mentioned above still have Republican governors. I wonder if they are proud of the decision that Republicans made that resulted in the closure of rural hospitals. Especially since the unofficial Republican position from 2010 forward was, “… make everything Barack Obama did fail.”
President Trump is dealing with those decisions that closed rural hospitals. The Washington Post reported on May 19, 2017, that Trump’s policies left 700 CDC jobs vacant at The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those 700 stood between us and deadly pandemics.
The one bright star in the Trump administration is Vice President Mike Pence. As governor of Indiana he defied Republicans and worked to allow Medicaid funding to give Indiana Medicaid-like insurance policies for those who qualified in his Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP). If President Trump had asked for Vice President Pence’s help sooner, we would not be in such a serious position.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Appreciation for concerns
On Page 1 of Thursday’s Tribune-Star, Dr. Darren Brucken publicly shared his knowledge and concern regarding the COVID-19 crisis.
We would be remiss if we didn’t publicly share our thanks.
— John and Lisa Shields, Terre Haute
