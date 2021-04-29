Health assistance through housing
In Indiana, we’ve fully vaccinated more 1.65 million people to protect them from COVID-19. However, we fail to truly commit to ensuring that low-income individuals and families have safe and affordable homes to return to after receiving their vaccine.
Housing is the most basic form of protection against COVID-19. Unfortunately, we face a shortage of 126,952 affordable rental housing units for extremely low-income households in Indiana. I field calls from friends, family members and colleagues asking where people can go to find affordable housing. Every time, I’m struck by the fact that these types of phone calls are so common.
Building more affordable housing is one part of addressing this crisis. We also need to make sure housing is affordable for families. Expanding Housing Choice Vouchers to all eligible renters (only one in four can currently get a voucher) will be monumental for many extremely low-income renters. With housing choice vouchers, low-income Hoosiers will no longer have to spend half their income on rent. Children will live without fear that an eviction will force them to transfer to a school across town. People won’t have to decide between paying for rent or paying for medications. Affordable housing will change the way people navigate their lives.
I’m calling on Indiana’s U.S. Sens. Young and Braun to ensure that economic recovery legislation expands federal housing assistance to all low-income renters.
— Kazmyn Ramos, Indianapolis
