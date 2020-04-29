America needs drastic change
From one of the coronavirus conferences this last week came the following utterance from Donald Trump: “So supposing you brought the light inside the body, you can do it either inside the skin or in some other way, and then I see the disinfectant ... knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning.”
Simply unbelievable, and shameful.
Then, the next day, from the major companies who manufacture disinfectants came warnings to not ingest disinfectants or use a syringe on yourself (do not do this at home). These companies were forced to disclaim/discredit Donald Trump’s rantings from the day before.
And then, following Donald Trump’s words, some people actually called these companies to ask if they should inject/ingest these chemicals, as reported by health centers.
And to top it off, at the conference on the coronavirus the next day, Donald Trump walked off the stage and refused to answer any press questions — I wonder why.
What we have here is a witch doctor in the oval office, and what is so sad is that he is disgracing and discrediting the highest office in our land; we expect more from our leader, and he once again has failed to act like a decent human being, with little compassion for more than 50,000 American citizens who are no longer with us, folks whose lives were snuffed out needlessly.
Indeed, it did not have to happen like this, and time will reveal the absence of early intervention and who was at fault. How many more times must we tolerate his behavior, wrong thinking, and failed leadership?
Time for a change in November.
— Ron Martin, Terre Haute
Keeping Pyle’s memory alive
Thank you so much for your recent editorial, which I read in the Danville, Illinois, Commercial-News. It was headlined, “Remember A True American Icon,” and was about the 75th anniversary of the death of Ernie Pyle in 1945.
The story of Ernie Pyle, the famous World War II war correspondent, is one near and dear to my heart. My mother grew up in Dana, Indiana, and graduated from Dana High School in 1937. During her high school years, she worked at Whetstone’s Drug Store. When she passed in 2004, the following was included in her obituary — “She recalled with pride, her family’s contribution to World War II and talked of its impact on their lives and world as she knew it. As a teenager, she worked at Whetstone’s Drug Store in Dana and often served coffee to Ernie Pyle.”
Mom cherished those memories. Thank you again for keeping that important part of history alive. We must never forget.
— Susan Riggle, Georgetown, Ill.
