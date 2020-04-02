In 2020, Easter is going online
In Dr. Seuss’ book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, the Grinch tries to figure out how he can prevent Christmas from coming. He thinks if he steals all the presents, it won’t happen. He was wrong. Even after pilfering all the gifts from all the Who’s down in Whoville, they still come out of their homes on Christmas morning and sing with joy in their hearts.
It feels as if the same thing is happening with Easter this year. Because of the coronavirus global pandemic, and because of our efforts to maintain social distancing because of our love for our neighbors, it feels as if someone is trying to stop Easter from coming. Most, if not all churches in our community are no longer meeting in their buildings on Sunday mornings. Will this prevent Easter from coming? No, it won’t. Easter has simply changed locations. Instead of gathering in buildings with large groups of people, Easter has moved online, where we will gather with small groups of people.
It will be different this year. It may feel weird. It won’t be the same. But, the church is not a building. The church is a people. Easter is not confined inside of four walls. Easter travels all over the world.
This year you can find livestream worship services on Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday. You can search online for churches or pastors you know. You can ask a friend where they are celebrating Easter online. This year, Easter is busting out of the bricks of our buildings. You can experience it in the comfort of your own home.
After all, part of the Easter message is: You can’t keep a good man down.
— Clark Cowden, Terre Haute
We need to focus on positive things
I would like to see more positive things in your paper during this troubling time. We as a nation are all on edge, we need to know that we will survive this together, if we do what we are asked to do.
Some lives will be lost, but we can keep it low, just follow the rules.
I want to thank all who are still working to keep us safe, healthy, stock our stores, pharmacies, restaurants providing takeout, trash pickup and many more. I didn’t like your editorial cartoon about the buildings falling, depicting finance, medical, etc., nor the Monday column by Kelly Hawes. This is not the time to point fingers, or invite hopelessness.
Help others by giving to local food banks, pray for our fellow citizens. May you all be blessed.
— Janet Wood, Brazil
Strict rules are needed locally
Why haven’t we heard more out of the mayor of Terre Haute about what the people should be doing to slow this virus down?
To me it looks like most people are running around like nothing is wrong. Families are still going to the store instead of just one going. I have seen more paramedics than I can count without gloves and masks on.
I think we are going to get hit hard because of all of this. Someone in Terre Haute needs to lay down some ground rules for all the people. Now.
— Corky Higgins, Terre Haute
