Facilities plan doesn’t add up
I have been following the debate on the vote for $261 million of funding for upgrading our county high schools. What I have not seen in print or discussion is the actual application of funds.
I refer the reader to the following website, evstudio.com/cost-per-square-foot-of-educational-facilities-by-region/. The cost of new construction in St. Louis is estimated at $176 per square foot. As a rule of thumb, outfitting a facility should add about the same amount of money. I realize that the monies in the referendum are spread over 22 years but I cannot mentally get the numbers to mesh.
For example, we have had the same school houses for the last 40 years and even though they have been neglected on some maintenance issues there has never been a large deficit in the operations of the schools. If the county were to build brand new facilities the cost would be in the ballpark of $21 million for a 60 thousand square foot facility fully equipped. If one then looks at the ongoing maintenance needs of the facilities one could estimate $2 million per year. Over 22 years I come up with the following numbers: 3 schools at $21 million equal $63 million and $132 million over the next 22 years for a total of $194 million. Please note that I am funding 3 brand new 60 thousand square foot schools.
It seems that there are far more issues in the proposed referendum of $261 million as the choice to build new was rejected. The school board accepted the renovation course which really doesn’t add up to numbers that I understand. Maybe between now and the vote the reporters at the TribStar could investigate in order to shed a bit more light on the topic.
— Raymond Broshar, Terre Haute
Students need updated facilities
Several teachers, principals, parents and community members attended the January School Board meeting and voiced their support for a comprehensive capital improvement plan for all schools in Vigo County.
I was pleased to hear so many people show their support for a capital referendum that would provide the high schools with new academic spaces and renovated co-curricular spaces. Addressing the needs of the three schools all at once would be much more beneficial to students and staff than completing upgrades over time as funding allows. Also, this capital referendum would enable the elementary and middle schools to have needed improvements made on a timely and efficient schedule.
Our job is to prepare students for the future. Our job is to help our students grow and learn.
With the state of our current buildings, the jobs of our teachers and staff become much more difficult and challenging. All of our students are worth our support of updated facilities. Our students deserve to walk the school hallways with a sense of pride.
Please join me in voting “yes” to the referendum question on May 3.
— Dr. Tammy Rowshandel, Principal
Terre Haute South, Vigo High School
No confidence things will change
I am voting “no” on the new and renovating school bonds.
Sure, the pictures look pretty, the ideas seem great, as they did before when we were left with schools that leaked, and had mold almost from the beginning. Many problems, from the start, of these poorly constructed buildings.
My total objection is that the same thing will be repeated, as nothing in the system has changed. The corruption we have had may still be there, or were those few thieves really that good? Will we need a new building? Are we getting a larger population? Does some group want a new school closer to a certain living area?
A few years ago we closed down a productive middle school and crowded the students into other schools. Buildings do not educate. Spend more on good teachers, teaching fundamentals, logic, critical thinking, to self-educate, to question; even if the buildings are old the students will learn.
Quite a few students I have talked to hate how large the schools are now. They were lonely, felt lost and some are afraid.
— Myrthel Frye, Terre Haute
Property owners bear the burden
If you are a property owner and you vote “yes” for the VCSC funding referendum you will increase property owners property taxes. If you are not a property owner and you vote “yes” for the VCSC referendum, you will increase property owners property taxes.
Vigo County residents who are not property owners will have no tax increases for themselves. But they have the vote power to raise property owners’ property taxes.
The referendum submitted by the VCSC designed the referendum to allow non-property owners to vote a property tax increase on property owners with no tax increase on themselves.
It is not that education is unimportant, but deception and unjust funding for the VCSC is unhealthy and unjust to education and to the school system.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
Saunders top choice for judge
I’m writing this letter to recommend Jason Saunders for Division 1 Judge in the Democratic primary. Most may know him as a deputy prosecuting attorney for the past 15 years in Vigo County (which certainly qualifies him) but I know him in a different capacity … as Coach Saunders. While working as deputy prosecutor he has also served as a volunteer assistant wrestling coach at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. Jason’s son, Sammy Saunders, recently finished his wrestling career at Terre Haute North with several accolades including 106 career wins, being a two-time conference and sectional champion, an IHSAA state place winner, and an Indiana All-Star, to name a few.
During this time I’ve gotten to know Jason and his family. He is a person of good moral character, intelligent, honest, and very hard-working. He has spent countless hours coaching, running workouts, and helping our program in many other capacities the last 4 years. It would have made sense if his focus was only on his son. Obviously that was part of the reason for him to get involved. However, that didn’t end up being the case. Jason has a wealth of wrestling knowledge (wrestled collegiately at Wabash) and he is invested in helping everyone around him.
He consistently coaches other wrestlers at events, including events at which his son is not wrestling, leads small group instruction during and after practice, and helps our youth club wrestlers. He encourages all of our wrestlers and they like and respect him. Additionally, he is a great role model for the team. Kids look up to him and pay attention to the feedback he gives them. He is a valuable member of our coaching staff and is a major contributor in having a positive learning environment for team members, not only throughout the season, but in life.
The above mentioned is rare to find in a sport like wrestling and in a town like Terre Haute. Jason is the perfect combination of wrestling knowledge and a great friend that our program needed. It may not seem important to some that a candidate for judge is a good high school wrestling coach. But a judge should be professional, treat people respectfully, be a good problem-solver, and be able to work effectively with people of different backgrounds, ways of thinking and learning styles. I have seen Jason do all of these things as a wrestling coach. I believe his demeanor and common sense approach would work just as well on the bench.
I’m excited to support Jason just as he has supported the wrestling team at Terre Haute North. Please consider voting for Jason Saunders in the Democratic primary for Judge of the Vigo Superior Court Division 1 on May 3.
— Beau Pingleton, Teacher and Head Wrestling Coach
Terre Haute North Vigo High School
Simply vote ‘yes’
I am a Hautean and proud of it. A vote for the schools is a vote for Vigo County, pure and simple.
— Jackie Lower, Terre Haute
