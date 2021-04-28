Working together on climate change
Everybody wins when we work together for our common survival. This week a bipartisan group of U.S. senators reintroduced a bill that will make it easier for farmers, ranchers and foresters to use their lands to help in the fight against climate change, while also helping rural economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act gives our landowners here in the Wabash Valley as well as across the state support to adopt sustainable management practices like planting cover crops, prescribed grazing and reforestation.
Practices like these improve the health of working lands and serve as natural solutions to reducing greenhouse gas pollution to create a cleaner future for both people and wildlife.
We need natural common-sense solutions like these to protect Indiana birds like the Wood Thrush, a local breeder that has a song of unmistakable beauty. Audubon’s science found that the future of many birds in Indiana and beyond is threatened unless the rate of global temperature rise is slowed significantly.
We can only tackle a problem as big as climate change by working together. That’s why I’m encouraged to see that both of Indiana’s senators, Braun and Young, are cosponsors of the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
Nick Gabry, president, Wabash Valley Audubon Society
Job well done for Wabash Valley
I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the residents of the Wabash Valley. I think the way we have struggled thru this COVID-19 epidemic has shined a spotlight on our true character.
It’s been a year already. We’ve had enough. The reason I am so proud is how they have stayed the course and are helping to bring us into a future without fear.
In spite of the screaming by the noisy minority about how wearing a mask is an infringement of our personal freedoms, and about how vaccinations are just a trick to inject a GPS chip in our body so the government can track us, the silent majority seems to be doing the responsible things to end this epidemic for good. When the governor started opening up our state, I was concerned about how the public would react. I guess I was swayed by the noisy minority. Thankfully, I was wrong.
As my life has returned to somewhat normal, I have been impressed by how Hoosiers have listened to the doctors and the political leaders who have encouraged us, for the next few months, not to let our guard down. My wife and I are even thinking of a trip to Chicago in late May to see our grandkids who have been absent from our life for over a year.
Once again, congratulations, Wabash Valley, for a job well done.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
