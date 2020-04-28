Bipartisan efforts make ‘real’ strides
Your “Indiana takes modest strides to help voters during pandemic” editorial was spot on, except “real” might have been substituted for “modest” to characterize the laudable, bipartisan plan developed by Governor Holcomb, Secretary of State Lawson, the Indiana Election Commission and state party chairs Hupfer and Zody that will permit every registered Hoosier to cast an absentee ballot in the primaries now scheduled for June 2. Any further changes might need to involve the General Assembly, which is adjourned until January.
It’s also useful to remember that primaries are the method for selecting each party’s nominees for the fall, so for the moment both parties are worried about what low turnout might mean for their intra-party primary races. This begs the question: Will such bipartisan cooperation to improve turnout continue through the November 3 general election?
Let’s hope so. As noted in the 2019 Indiana Civic Health Index, Indiana consistently ranks in the bottom 10 of states for turnout, so it recommends we aspire to increase turnout substantially this fall. Will both parties and our elected officials take the lessons learned from the June 2 primary election and apply them to registering and turning out hundreds of thousands of new voters for the general election?
The Civic Health Index also notes Indiana’s civic literacy challenges and calls for the creation of a task force to propose improvements. That task force is underway, led by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. One of its members is your own State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, who is a leading voice in the Statehouse for election reforms.
Perhaps 2020 will be the year in which Indiana’s daunting public health challenges bring a bipartisan focus to our civic health challenges, too.
— Bill Moreau, president, Indiana Citizen Education Foundation, Inc.
Trump has met every demand
Hate-mongers like Ron Hastings and Anita Griffith are both pathetic and humorous. If President Trump takes decisive action, Mr. Hastings screams “Dictator, Fascist, Hitler like,” his main vocabulary, while Ms. Griffith says “denial, delays and dysfunction from this President,” “buck stops with Trump and with Trump alone.” Then the 435 congressmen, 100 senators and thousands of staff could all be dismissed and done without, right Ms. Griffith? You hate-mongers need to get together. Which way is it? You don’t get to have it both ways as much as you would like to.
Truth is that President Trump took decisive action well before others thought it necessary and he was called xenophobic, racist among other things as Nancy Pelosi, third in line for the presidency, was telling people there was no danger, go to China Town, enjoy yourselves while she and the Democrats were frantically and blindly trying to impeach President Trump on entirely false premises and were uninterested at all in the virus.
The head of the World Health Organization was saying no danger, virus not spreading between people. I guess Ms. Griffith missed the montage played on TV at a news conference a couple nights ago showing what all the “mainstream” news people, leading Democrat politicians and a series of doctors were saying about the virus in their own words from their own mouths. Ms. Griffith and Mr. Hastings would have been watching a network which did not show it because of the embarrassment it would cause these know-it-all talking heads due to complete ignorance.
Ms. Griffith says “our people are dying” due to lack of stockpiles caused by President Trump. Governor Cuomo of N.Y. was warned in 2015 by his own health department that they did not have needed supplies and Gov. Cuomo ignored it then screams for tens of thousands of ventilators when he only needed hundreds and they were speedily furnished by President Trump.
On TV it was said that Gov. Cuomo was sending ventilators to other states. President Trump had the military build New York and other places large capacity emergency hospitals in record time which went largely unused, thankfully. Plus brought in a hospital ship. It is a lie that any death was caused by President Trump. He mounted an emergency campaign against the virus the likes of which have not been seen since WW II and yet these ingrates constantly spread falsehoods, to put it politely.
Now even Gov. Newsom, Gov. Cuomo, no fans of President Trump, and others have had to admit that President Trump met every demand they made. Yes, Ms. Griffith, states are responsible for their emergency supplies. The federal government is a backup source and they came through amazingly despite the depleted, unusable mess left behind by the Obama administration. Watch some real news once in a while, Ms. Griffith and Mr. Hastings. These people are so consumed by hatred that they are no longer capable of rational thinking.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
A special way to honor graduates
The normal time for graduations from our local high schools and universities is rapidly approaching. We are all aware that this will be a very different graduation season for all students who have worked toward this achievement and the recognition they have earned. I do not want our community to disappoint them.
I am proposing that we members of each community select a street or a park and decorate it to become Graduation Avenue. We do it for sports teams. We can surely do it for our graduates. I can see Deming Park lined with balloons in school colors, posters recognizing students, sheets with spray-painted messages. and whatever other wonderful ways of telling the young men and women of our community how very proud we are of them.
Other communities have venues of their own that can be made Graduation Avenues.
If you are as excited about this as I am please begin by calling the officials of your local communities and schools offering time, effort and resources to make it happen.
— Rex Gambill, Terre Haute
Let viewers decide
Responding to John Garner’s criticism of Mr. Beasley’s letter about local stations not broadcasting President Trump’s COVID 19 information sessions each day, I think we need all the information we can get to make our own decisions of all the news.
— Millie Nordhagen, Bridgeton
