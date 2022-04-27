Facilities plan deserves support
With a fourth-grader in elementary school this year, I am eager to voice my support for the school referendum on May 3. For families with children in elementary school, this is especially exciting and important because our children will be the first benefactors of these new and renovated buildings.
The comprehensive facilities plan, if supported by the school referendum, will provide new academic facilities and renovated non-academic facilities at Terre Haute South Vigo, Terre Haute North Vigo and West Vigo Middle/High Schools. As a parent who has attended many academic programs as well as have taken my fourth-grader to athletic events, I see the much-needed work that must be done and should be done for the future of my own student.
Having excellent educational facilities, including both classrooms and non-academic spaces, makes a big difference in a child’s outlook about the future. Education matters when it comes to college and career choices. My son needs an educational environment that facilitates the most optimal space configurations, the highest safety standards and crafted with innovation in mind. The new buildings will provide classrooms that are updated with the best technology and more student gathering spaces with natural light will replace the narrow hallways. The classrooms will be spacious with room for innovative instruction and student group work. Having larger collaborative spaces will provide more opportunity for different kinds of community programming.
Our children in the Vigo County School Corp. currently benefit from excellent academics and a wide variety of diverse and enriching programs. Think what they could do with updated, efficient and outstanding facilities. Please join me in supporting the referendum on May 3.
— YeVonne A. Jones, Terre Haute
Break the cycle of VCSC failures
When you express your intentions to vote “no” on May 3 for the Vigo County School Corp. referendum, the first thing said is, that we can’t hold this administration accountable for the last administration’s failure, and I’m not. Those supporting the referendum say that there’s no way to repair the damage done without a referendum. This is also not true.
The question should be how do we break this cycle of failures? First, accountability. We need to vote down this referendum, hold the superintendent and board accountable for their decisions involving this community and its student population, replace it with individuals that will perform their duties according to the best interest of the community and the student population.
Next, why are we paying the superintendent $243,943? The average salary for a school superintendent in Indiana is $165,000. Reduce the superintendent’s salary to $165,000 with no hidden perks. Vote in a new school board who is willing to do the due diligence and the work needed to hire a new superintendent that is willing to replace the administration staff, responsible for gross mishandling of taxpayer money.
Additionally, Superintendent Haworth stated we have to get our deficit spending under control. According to the Gateway Indiana website, which reports salaries of public employment and compensation, it reported that the VCSC had 2,601 employees in 2012, in 2020 the VCSC had 2,779 employees, and in 2021 the VCSC had 3,128 employees. The question bears asking, why are they employing more now when we are at our lowest student enrollment?
A board member stated in good conscience she could not allow Meadows school to remain open, yet we can keep the Aquatics Center open, which operates on a loss growing yearly at a tune of half a million dollars. Close the Aquatics Center and boost the general fund by half a million dollars annually.
Thirdly, reopen Meadows school and redistrict. This would eliminate overcrowded schools. It makes absolutely no sense to overcrowd a school, it creates busing issues, overuse of school facilities never designed to support the increased student body, thereby necessitating additional remodeling where the original infrastructure may or may not be suitable for the additional load. Stop the remodel of Wilson gym project. It is not needed if you redistrict. Approximately $17 million would remain in the general fund.
This is just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many things that could be done to begin alleviating budget issues within the VCSC. It will take leaders and individuals willing to make hard, informed decisions to overcome this financial crisis, but it is attainable.
The Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools and the PAC says that the referendum is needed to attract and promote new businesses. They say it will reenergize the community, promote community growth, and help retain our population. As far back as I can remember, I have heard this same song and dance. When someone has a new idea and needs funding, the same rhetoric is regurgitated.
Case in point, it wasn’t that long ago that the VCSC was trying to sway the community to get on board and support the Aquatics Center. It was going to promote growth, bring people in for swimming competitions. Those individuals would be staying in our motels, patronizing our restaurants, shopping at our stores, and spending money in Terre Haute, boosting our economy. Well, how many restaurants have since closed? How has Honey Creek Square benefited? Where is the boost to our local economy?
The continued argument will be made that there is no option other than the referendum. This again, is not the case. First and foremost, cut the wasteful spending and maintain your facilities. We cannot buy our way out of the crisis we are in but what we can do is be responsible and do what’s best for the community and its students.
I have read recently that other corporations are exploring innovative ideas, going back to smaller area schools, reducing transportation costs. Again, VCSC would rather take the easy way out, and let the taxpayers pay for it. Let’s explore other options, rather than accept that this proposed referendum is the only option. The question is, how can we fulfill the communities needs and maintain a balanced budget?
This administration has proven to have an agenda that is forced and not willing to consider viable options, which has been seen over and over again. Vote “no” for the referendum and no confidence in this administration.
— Stephen Steward, Terre Haute
Be a part of this county’s progress
I have just finished my fourth book as a Reading Neighbor to Mrs. Francis’ first-grade class at Farrington’s Grove Elementary. This was a great experience for me and, I hope, for the kids. Thanks to the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Vigo County School Corp.
It would be a challenge for any Vigo County taxpayer to look in the bright young faces of those kids and not want the best for them and their futures. Every kid in our Vigo County schools deserves our best effort and our longtime commitment. Twenty-two years is not a long time in the life of a community and many of those who benefit from improved state-of-the-art schools will help pay their share of the bill in years to come. I have voted “yes” on the referendum for the kids of today, generations of students to come, and of a way to say thank you to past generations of taxpayers who made quality education available to me, my family and classmates.
I choose to be part of a community legacy of progress, hope and belief in the future of Vigo County. I encourage citizens of a like mind to join me.
— John Newton, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.