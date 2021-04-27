Learn more to help fight climate change
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods are encouraging all who can to plan on attending an upcoming virtual meeting with the Indiana chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL).
The event will take place from 10 a.m.-noon, on Saturday, May 1. Registration is available at www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-advocate-workshop-and-group-start-terre-haute-in-registration-146622326325.
We stress the importance of this meeting as those who attend will learn more about carbon fee and dividend. An established carbon fee and dividend would create a national policy that would effectively transition our economy to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Our hope for the future is that the United States will establish a carbon fee and dividend which essentially places a fee at the site of extraction, meaning fossil fuel companies would pay the fee. The distribution of the fee will disperse revenue to citizens across the country in the form of a regular monthly payment. Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the European Union and many other countries have implemented various types of carbon fees with the hope of reducing carbon emissions while engaging in climate advocacy.
The carbon fee and dividend for all in the United States will also help the most vulnerable in our beloved country. Statistics have shown that the implementation of this program would help lower- and middle- income families.
CCL is a nonpartisan, national nonprofit organization that has established many chapters nationwide. Our congregation has developed a relationship with CCL and our hope is to establish a chapter in the Wabash Valley. Currently, there are nine CCL chapters in Indiana. The volunteers in the organization reach out to Indiana legislators as well as our fellow Hoosiers regarding climate advocacy.
Through our joint effort with CCL, the hope is many will attend the Saturday meeting to learn more about this program proposal, and to show legislators across Indiana that communities are prepared to act to thwart climate change. Learn more at citizensclimatelobby.org.
— Sister Barbara Battista, SP, Sisters of Providence Office of Justice, Peace and Sustainability
Questioning need to save wetlands
This going up stream from the river into Vigo, Parke and Clay counties with a series of grass waterways, drop boxes, seven lakes, dams, spillways is to slow the water down, not letting it reach the river all at once thus preventing flooding. This plan is still on file at the Vigo County Soil and Water office. Granted this is just Otter Creek, but it could be done to other creeks and streams coming into the river.
Expensive? You bet, but we just spent $3 trillion bucks on something — I’m not sure what. Think if that were used to control the waters of the United States then you could see the end results, not wonder where did that last $3 trillion go? The EPA, Fish and Wildlife, Forestry, Clean River, Recreation, Soil Conservation sure would like this. Rep. Pfaff, wouldn’t be better to prevent wetlands than try to save them?
I refer the following to your recent Flashpoint essay by state Rep. Tonya Pfaff about saving wetlands: What is so important about saving wetlands? And what is your definition of a wetland? Believe me, there’s many. The Environmental Protection Agency description is: “A link between the land and the water, a transition zone where water, sun, nutrients, ecosystem, hydrology, soils all making these areas a feature of a watershed.”
Personally I think it’s stagnant and foul swamp water and a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.
If the Wabash River didn’t overflow into Wabashiki, it won’t be a wetland — it would be clean and dry forest land producing valuable timber.
The EPA’s description of wetland is “a feature of a watershed” so why not give this some thought, Rep. Pfaff?
Fifty years ago, Carl Howard, Otter Creek Township trustee, worked with Vigo County Soil and Water District engineers and developed a plan for Otter Creek watershed area.
— J.W. Dennis, Rosedale
Trump did plenty to combat virus
To Ron Hastings, who mentioned me in his letter to the TribStar on April 5, in which he stated that President Trump (no longer in office, Ron) did little to stop the COVID virus, I say, I bet you were in the line of people calling Trump a xenophobe when he grounded flights from China to the U.S.
Oh! And “Warp Speed,” and then the money, Ron, all the federal aid, and your Democratic Gov. Cuomo stating on TV what a great job Trump was doing getting states (not just N.Y.) the equipment and even military medical personnel they needed. I could go on.
Keep it coming, Ron, you and Sleepy Joe just can’t keep up.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Reason to celebrate
The river walk along the Wabashiki wetlands from Dewey Point should give Hauteans a major reason to celebrate.
The view is gorgeous and better than the Goose Pond wetlands near Linton. At least this river walk keeps you out of the muck and it should be a major tourist draw.
Congrats to the project engineers and planners.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
