8th District needs new representative
With the news cycle in our area being consumed, and rightfully so, with information concerning the COVID-19 epidemic, it is easy to forget that we have a primary election just around the corner in Indiana.
The response to this current medical situation highlights the need for new leadership in Congress, and we in the Eighth Congressional District can do our part to send new leadership to Washington, D.C.
I wholeheartedly endorse Thomasina Marsili for Congress in the upcoming primary election.
As a first responder, she knows exactly what challenges our hospitals, EMTs, police and fire departments face, and she understands what they need. She is a powerful speaker who clearly explains her beliefs and supports the return to government by the Constitution, not government on the whims of an unqualified reality television host. She is not afraid to speak the truth to power, and she will not put petty political cronyism above the welfare of the people of the Eighth District.
The other two contenders for the Democratic nomination for the Eighth District are fine candidates, but now is the time for new and decisive leadership to return to the nation’s capital.
I would ask that as you go to vote this June 2, you would look toward the future and send Thomasina to the general election and beyond to fight for us and for all Hoosiers.
— Christopher Gadberry, Sullivan
Effner will be an outstanding judge
I’ve practiced law in the Wabash Valley since 1985. During that time, I have appeared before a number of judges. As a result, I know what qualities make a good one.
Matt Effner has all of those qualities. He is disciplined, patient and hard-working. He showed those qualities every time I saw him in court. Sometimes, we found ourselves on the opposite sides of a dispute and he was always a worthy and honest opponent.
Matt Effner has been involved in thousands of cases in Vigo Superior Court Division 5, where he seeks to become the judge. He has taken the time to serve the Drug Court program and educated himself about the issues of addictions in our community. He is prepared to deal with such cases with fairness and justice.
Matt Effner is a skilled lawyer and a decent man. I urge you to vote for him for judge in the upcoming primary.
— Kim Jackson, Cory
Want Trump on TV, then pay for it
I am thoroughly disgusted. I do not want to see Trump on television every day. If letter writer Beasley does, then he needs to subscribe to satellite or cable.
Trump is utterly worthless both as President and as entertainment. If you want Trump or Fox News then you should have to pay for it.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
