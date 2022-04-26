A positive vote for community's future
Voting “yes” is about progress.
Vigo County is home. It’s been home to my five children, most of my 16 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. Nearly all were students in the Vigo County School Corp.. Before I retired, the privilege and ability to serve as your county commissioner brought me great joy and allowed me to witness the good in people, the hardships people face and the great responsibility we have to make our community the best we can, now and in the future.
That responsibility still weighs on me today.
I drove a school bus for the VCSC for 22 years and I remember many of those faces. They are just like us, good days and bad days, but one thing is for sure, they almost always looked forward to arriving at school. It’s those new generation faces I thinking of today along with my great grand children This isn’t a referendum about salaries. It can’t be. These funds must be used for building and maintaining our three high schools. It’s a referendum on a generational decision allowing us to make a positive impact for the future of our community.
I’m voting yes May 3 for these reasons. I hope you will join me.
— Judith A. Anderson, Terre Haute
Schools not ready for wrecking ball
The caste system has been around sense before this nation’s origin. The seven levels of structure among our local population are as follows; homeless, poor, lower class, middle class, upper middle class, wealthy elite, and rich. Of course, this in no way represents a level playing field for property taxation.
The truth is if it was even up we would all pay the same amount and we don’t. We are born equal but different and that goes double for our income levels. Property tax is not a privilege but it is a penalty for achieved success in life. The more you have the more they charge. And not all will pay their fair share with some paying none at all because they are exempt.
Our income levels here at home vary as such for the average family just enough to get by. But most struggle to keep the wolves away from the door every month. Most here come from humble roots and earned income has not been easy at all. We are here because it’s home.
The referendum is all about VCSC having high ideals of promoting their pie-in-the-sky pipe dreams at the taxpayers’ expense. Open your eyes, Vigo County, and see the real need for change. We the people want change. It’s time to stop the high-paid salaries within the administration, not the labor force. But the high-dollar tax drain we are bleeding every year in our school corporation.
The time has come for a change in School Board members, so let’s vote out all but the two who stood their ground when it counted.
Let’s get real about the issue, it’s not about teachers, parents or students.
It’s plain and simple, brick, mortar and maintenance upkeep. Our high schools should not be ready for a wrecking ball just yet. They have been let go to founder the last 52 years.
Vote “no” against the referendum. I did.
— Charles W. Schaffer, Jr., Terre Haute
Community needs renovated schools
I’ve been a middle school teacher and coach for numerous years. I have three children that attend schools in Vigo County, and my husband is a first responder. We are both active members and taxpayers of the West Terre Haute community.
Over the years, I’ve experienced various facility upgrades and renovations within other corporations. I feel that in order for a renovation to be successful, it should not only improve the physical space of a building, but it should also provide opportunities for students to excel academically.
To allow our students a pathway to succeed in college and career readiness, vocational skills, and job training courses, technology must be improved within the classrooms.
We have made tremendous gains in technology over the years. However, with the proper renovation, our classrooms would be able to support that technology over time.
The current internet connection, lack of desk space, wire placement, outlet placement, lack of material space, and dated projector capabilities make it difficult to provide opportunities that our students deserve.
West Vigo pride is something that runs deep in many of our students and athletes. As a coach, I know that our athletes enjoy competing at home, enjoy the community support, and want to take pride in their home facilities. My own children have pride in their school and their community. They are actively involved in sports, music, performing arts and academic teams. I would like to see that pride continue in all students with facility upgrades that provide updated restrooms, hallways that are wide enough to accommodate students, and a heating and cooling system that provides efficient air temperatures throughout the various seasons.
As a parent, teacher and coach, I feel that safety features must also be improved. Improvements to our structural units and communication systems should be top priority and can not be neglected or postponed.
I truly love my job and my community. This is not a list of complaints or a “wish list.” However, I feel that due to my experience in education, my concerns are valid and my suggestions are achievable. I fully support three renovated high schools in our community. Please join me in voting “yes” for our students and our community on May 3.
— Crystal Dougherty, West Terre Haute
Nothing wrong with our schools
Think about this before you vote on May 3. The Vigo County School Board is money hungry. There is nothing wrong with the schools at North, South and West Vigo, so why are they wanting to build new schools?
So think before you vote and vote no, stop and think before you go vote.
I am a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High school and the school is still standing there today from 1990. So parents, think before you vote .Think about your children’s education. Don’t fall for the School Board’s tricks and trap. They are just money hungry.
— Christy Daugherty, Terre Haute
