A way to make your vote count
The National Popular Vote bill will take effect when enacted into law by states possessing 270 electoral votes. As of the end of 2020, it has been enacted into law in 16 jurisdictions possessing 196 electoral votes, including four small states (Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Vermont), eight medium-sized states (Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington), three big states (California, Illinois, New York), and the District of Columbia.
The bill will take effect when enacted by states possessing an additional 74 electoral votes. The National Popular Vote bill has now passed a total of 41 state legislative chambers in 24 states. It has also passed at least one legislative chamber in nine states possessing 88 electoral votes (Arkansas, Arizona, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, Virginia). It has been unanimously approved at the committee level in two states possessing 27 more electoral votes (Georgia and Missouri). Just 12 closely divided battleground states got 96% of the 2020 campaign events.
In the last election 155,506,552 voted. 81,283,786 voted for Biden; 74,222,552 voted for Trump. Accordingly, Biden got 7,061,234 more votes than Trump. But thanks to the Electoral College, according to Byron York in the April 16, 2021, Tribune-Star, Biden was elected by only 43,000 votes because of the Electoral College. So, according to the numbers of York, 7,018,234 of the votes cast in America did not count.
This means our 2,971,929 votes for president, Democrat or Republican, are meaningless. Indiana’s no swing state. We could not have possibly changed the outcome of any presidential election, ever.
Tired of this? Make your vote count. Support the National Popular Vote Bill SB212 in Indiana.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Liberals taking away all the fun
Well, it’s finally happened. The liberals have managed to take away the few pleasures in life that I have enjoyed over my seven-plus decades.
First it was the network news, mainstream media. It got so bad with their left-wing agenda, I was unable to watch it anymore. Then sports, NFL, NBA and now MLB. Professional sports, the one escape that we used to enjoy without politics being injected into them. Just not regular political rhetoric but left-wing liberal BS. The same pro sports teams that make millions of dollars from the Chinese markets.
The same applies to large companies like Coca-Cola, Nike, Delta, etc. They take their blood money while turning a blind eye, ignoring the Communist Chinese regime’s treatment of their own citizens. The hypocrisy of the left and these gutless international corporations. Prime time shows like, Law and Order, FBI, NCIS, Blue Bloods, just to name a few. My nightly entrainment has now turned into political rhetoric concerning so-called racism, white supremacy, BLM and numerous leftists talking points. It’s so prevalent that I am no longer able to enjoy watching TV.
All I have left now is sitting down to read a good book. Wait a minute, the politically correct police are now going after books, telling me what is appropriate to read and banning the others.
The politically correct cancel culture crap is getting so bad, I don’t think it could get any worse. If it does, and it will, just shoot me.
— Richard Hoffman, Clinton
