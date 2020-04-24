More work to do to prevent sexual violence
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It’s when, across the state and nation, we reflect with our partners on our collective progress and how we move forward together.
We recognize that we are in unprecedented times as we respond to COVID-19 and alter the course of our lives. Yet, we also recognize that sexual violence continues to impact Hoosiers, even in the midst of this pandemic. While the methods of working with clients have adapted, the commitment of all sexual assault advocates has not wavered. Not for one minute. Their work does not stop because neither does sexual violence.
The statistics are alarming. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, one in five Hoosier women have been sexually assaulted; Indiana ranks fourth highest in the nation for the number of reported rapes among high school girls and sixth highest in the nation for the number of boys raped during high school; across our nation nearly half, 50%, of LGBTQI citizens are sexually assaulted. Sadly, here in Indiana, 85% of all assaults go unreported.
These numbers are simply unacceptable. We must be better.
At ICESAHT, we empower Indiana communities to prevent sexual assault and human trafficking and serve those impacted through comprehensive training, advocacy, public awareness, and coordinated sexual assault and human trafficking services. We are working to ensure that appropriate, victim centered, trauma informed services are in place statewide; that laws and funding are in place that support victims and hold perpetrators accountable; and, continue to expand statewide primary prevention initiatives.
We’re proud we have more than doubled the number of Rape Crisis Centers in Indiana. Only three served 10 Indiana counties in 2015; now there are 12 serving 44 counties. We expect to add four more centers this year. We are also increasing the number of Sexual Assault Response Teams (SARTs) where prosecutors, law enforcement, advocates and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners approach sexual assault cases through a victim centered lens.
If you or someone you know has been assaulted, or if the trauma from a previous sexual assault is surfacing, please visit our website at www.icesaht.org to find a Rape Crisis Center close to you.
Equally as important as increasing and enhancing services, is the expansion of primary prevention strategies that focus on the root causes of sexual violence with the goal of ending it.
Sexual violence is 100% preventable. We must start with believing survivors. Statistics indicate that 92–98% of victims are telling the truth. Rape is the only crime in which victims are more scrutinized then the rapist: “What were you wearing,” “Had you been drinking,” “What did you think would happen?” We blame the victim instead of holding the perpetrator accountable.
We are making progress and are grateful to all our partners who make the coalition work including the State of Indiana, colleges and universities, the medical and legal communities, law enforcement, non-profit and advocacy organizations, service providers, and community leaders, citizens and our philanthropic partners.
There is so much more work to do, because sexual assault awareness and prevention goes beyond the month of April. We’re asking you to become an ally in our vision of a state without sexual violence.
— Tracey Horth Krueger, Chief Executive Officer, Indiana Coalition to
End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking
There are reasons behind outbreak
Are you tired of being “locked down” due to the coronavirus pandemic? Do you want to go to a sit down restaurant and have a meal? Do you wonder if life will ever be the same after this virus? Are you appalled and somewhat angry over the devastation this virus has caused? Do you wonder how and when this scourge that has made us virtually prisoners will end?
But most of all are you asking yourself why America leads the world with 430,376 confirmed cases, and 12,754 deaths?
The United States, which has the best universities, scientists, doctors and resources, is now in the grip of a deadly virus, and it goes on unchecked.
Nothing and no one could stop this virus from coming, but with the right actions, planning and prevention, the virus would have been contained. This virus did not sneak up on us, the Trump administration knew it was coming.
In November of 2019, WHO (the World Health Organization) informed the White House it was coming. In January 2020 the CDC and other groups sounded the alarm. Similar warnings were given in February.
In March when the White House could no longer “keep a lid” on the virus, Trump said there were 15 cases in the U.S., but they would be over it very soon and there would be none. He did not do anything to stop the spread of the virus. His solution was to ban international travel. It was already too late.
Although he’s declared himself a “wartime president” (something I said he would do) he’s unloaded his duties and responsibilities onto the states. He’s declared on TV that he takes no responsibility for the spread and severity of the virus.
He uses his “briefingings” to blame others, attack Democrats and advise us on the wonderful and perfect things he’s doing to combat this virus. All of it is debunked within 24 hours after he’s said it.
One man had the power, the ability, and the resources to minimize the sickness and sorrow associated with this virus. But because he felt it would hurt his chances of re-election, he covered it up, did nothing, and continues to do nothing significant to defeat it.
We must change all this in November.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Many people are not doing enough
My wife and I are older and in a much riskier position for the virus. We are appalled to see so many people not wearing a mask in public when one of us goes to the grocery, pharmacy, and yes, even Union Hospital.
Does anybody watch the news to see how many Vigo County cases and deaths we have compared to surrounding counties? We have about 50 times more cases than the rest.
We will continue to wear ours to protect us and others and ask they do the same to get us all through this together. Don’t forget the social distancing and stay away from us and others.
— David Marter, Terre Haute
